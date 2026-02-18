Tallinn City Government agrees new route for Pelguranna tram

The Tallinn City Government approved its new route for the Pelguranna tram, which will see it run through the Putukaväil to Kolde puiestee.

Kristjan Järvan, Tallinn's deputy mayor for environmental and public utilities affairs, said in a statement that the new solution is the best compromise for the capital.

"The selected route serves more people, is closest to the Pelgulinna High School, and allows the tramway to be built faster and at a lower cost than the initially proposed option. Since there is no need to acquire private land, we save both officials' time and taxpayers' money," he explained.

According to the deputy mayor, the cost of the route will be €6 million to €8 million lower and the construction time shorter than with the previous route options.

The new tramline to Pelguranna will go along Paavli tänav. Source: Tallinna linnavalitsus

Additionally, Järvan said the change gives the city additional certainty that the new tramway will be completed before the end of 2029, which is a condition for receiving European Union funding.

To implement the project, Tallinn's Environment and Public Utilities Department will amend the design contract with K-Projekt AS and commission additional studies on geodesy, noise, vibration and similar matters.

In the next stage, the city will apply for new design specifications for the alternative route, during which residents will also be able to express their views.

The estimated cost of building the tramway is €27 million.

