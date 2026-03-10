X!

Tallinn plans to 'green' dilapidated tramline stretch

A central Tallinn tramway is to be greened over as part of the capital's urban environment and cycle network policy.

The section of track, on Tartu mnt, runs from the Pronksi stop in the city center, to the Lubja stop – which itself is to be removed following a recent tram accident there – and will be subject to grass growing, Tallinn deputy mayors Joel Jesse (Center) and Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said.

Järvan noted on his social media account that ahead of the October 2025 local elections he had officially addressed the Tallinn Transport Department (TLT) director, asking whether the current paving beneath the tramway on Tartu mnt could be replaced with a green area, and received a favorable response.
"I also received an official response. Yes — the area around the tram tracks can be turned into a green strip. The cost would be approximately €320,000 plus VAT," Järvan statec.

Tartu mnt also part of Tallinn's core cycling network, meaning separate bike lanes are also supposed to be set up on the stretch.

TLT on Monday announced a design-and-build procurement for the project, which will include the dilapidated stone paving around the tram tracks being replaced with grass grid surfacing, along a roughly one kilometer stretch.

Last year ERR reported that the paving beneath the tramway on Tartu maantee had crumbled and was posing a risk to passersby, thanks to loose paving fragments and dust. The paving and lack of shade can cause the stretch to be somewhat of a heat island during the summer months too.

The current central section of Tartu mnt and the Tartu mnt cut-through were constructed in the early 2000s, according to the construction principles of the time. The paving beneath the tramway, which itself was laid on top of an old cobblestone road, has since then required ongoing maintenance, as it deteriorates quickly.

A coming together of two trams at the Lubja stop last month led to services being disrupted for several hours. Repairs to the trams will cost an estimated €700,000. The stop is scheduled to be removed from the route.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

