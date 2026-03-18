Expert shares tips on getting a bicycle road-ready for spring

As the snow melts, people are taking their bicycles out of storage to get cycling again.

Workshop owner Marten Selirand told "Terevisioon" how to get them ready for the new season.

Even if you've been riding your bicycle through the fall and winter, Selirand recommends giving it a thorough service this spring. A lot of dirt accumulates on the bike in winter conditions, and this can affect its reliability. The bike should be taken apart, cleaned, and lubricants replaced if necessary.

How extensively you wash the bike mainly depends on how dirty it has gotten. At the same time, Selirand advises against using strong pressure washing on sensitive parts of the bike: It is better to use a brush or sponge to carefully remove dirt.

If the bike has been sitting over the winter, the first things to check are the inner tubes. According to Selirand, it is quite common for tires to haemorrhage air over time. The correct tire pressure is usually indicated on the side of the tire.

"Tires are simple in the sense that if they are too deflated, there is a risk of damage and it is very difficult to ride. If they are too inflated, the tire will wear out faster," he noted.

When inflating the tires, Selirand recommends using a quality pump and checking the valve position beforehand, to avoid damaging the tire or inner tube.

"The important thing is that we don't start pumping right away, but press the valve inward first. If the bicycle was left standing with fully inflated tires, we still need to push the valve into the tire, because that way we make sure it hasn't gotten stuck somewhere," he went on.

In addition to the tires, it is worth checking the brakes, as after standing for a long time they may not function as before.

"It's worth moving the bike slightly and seeing whether the lever goes all the way to the handlebar or not; whether the pads are in place and grip evenly. If it does go all the way to the handlebar, then the brakes need to be adjusted."

According to the expert, simpler brake adjustments can also be done at home. "If it's cable-operated [brakes], there is usually an adjustment screw at the top. Tighten it a little, roll the bike again, and see how it grips. If you over-adjust, the brakes will start rubbing," he advised.

Selirand also recommends checking the bike's drivetrain, meaning the condition of the chain. If the chain is very dirty or rusty, it can affect the bike's performance. When oiling the chain, moderation is key, he said. "You can apply [oil] generously, but it should be wiped off afterward."

In addition to the bike's technical condition, Selirand also emphasized the rider's own safety. First and foremost, the bike's lights should be checked and protective gear should be worn. To ensure the bike brings long-term enjoyment, Selirand recommends using a lock that matches the bike's value.

"There are many on sale that are fine if you stay near the bike or keep an eye on it at all times, but you should still invest in a proper lock," he added, at a time of soaring bike theft.

Bikes and e-bikes are a common means of delivery by those using the Bolt or Wolt platform to courier food.

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