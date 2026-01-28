Tallinn looking to move cyclists to sidestreets

Tallinn is looking into building bike lanes on side streets rather than busy main streets, the city council has said.

Earlier this week, Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said the city will not build new cycle lanes on Narva maantee or Liivalaia tänav. In the first case, it does not want to take away space from cars, and the second is reliant on EU funding from a new canceled project.

Järvan said space must remain available for cars there.

"Of course, our aim is also to provide temporary parking spots so that the businesses — many of which have gone bankrupt there — can recover, and customers can return, bringing life back to that street," he told evening news show "Aktuaalne kaamera."

City leaders will begin broader discussions on where bicycles and light personal vehicles should belong: whether to continue placing them alongside major roads or to move them to side streets.

Kristjan Järvan Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"The question is how to resolve the bicycle lane network, whether on major roads or, where possible, on side streets, which also have less traffic, including public transport. As part of the new light mobility strategy, I believe these questions will be answered," said Järvan.

According to former Tallinn mayor and Social Democrat Jevgeni Ossinovski, the Isamaa–Center Party coalition lacks a strategic vision for developing the city. He believes decisions are being made simply to oppose the previous city government.

"As with any infrastructure construction, the same applies to bicycle lanes: if a section is 500 meters long and after that there is nothing, then that route does not exist in practice for people," the former mayor said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!