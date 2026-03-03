X!

Reparing damaged trams will cost around €700,000

The two trams collided at the Lubja stop in central Tallinn on Wednesday morning.
The two trams collided at the Lubja stop in central Tallinn on Wednesday morning. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Trams damaged in an accident last week will cost approximately €700,000 to fix and the repair work will take at least six months, Tallinn Transport (TLT) has said.

Two trams were damaged at the accident near the Lubja stop, close to the bus station, on February 25.

Three vehicles were involved in the incident. After the first tram braked sharply, a second tram managed to stop in time, but the third tram, traveling behind, crashed into the second.

A press release issued by TLT on Tuesday said repairing the trams may cost approximately €700,000, and the repair work can take between six and eight months.

Toomas Hirve, head of the TLT technical division, said the final extent of the damage will be determined after an inspection is completed.

According to the initial assessment, the entire control system of one tram was damaged, and the body structure of one of the cars of the second tram also needs to be fixed.

As the vehicles are still covered by their factory warranty, they will likely have to be returned to the manufacturer – the Polish company Pesa – for repairs.

TLTs said it has enough trans to run on the existing schedule.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

