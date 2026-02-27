Tallinn to abolish Lubja tram stop when route restoration work finishes

Tallinn's public transport company will replace worn tram rails near the Lubja stop on Tartu maantee starting March 7. Traffic will be reorganized through May 31 and the stop will be removed.

According to Tallinn's deputy mayor for transportation, Joel Jesse, the work in the curve is unavoidable to ensure the safety and reliability of tram traffic.

To reduce the impact on daily traffic, Tallinn will use mobile rail-switch units for the first time, Jesse said, allowing two-way tram traffic to be temporarily routed onto a single signal-controlled track. This solution will limit the total disruption of tram service toward Suur-Paala to six days.

On three weekends, buses will replace trams. On March 7–8, April 18–19 and May 30–31, tram line No. 2 toward Suur-Paala will be shortened to the Vanasadam stop; departures on tram line No. 3 will be increased; tram line No. 4 will be suspended; bus route No. 50, replacing tram lines No. 2 and 4, will be extended to the Hobujaama stop; and bus route No. 39 will be diverted.

Starting March 7, the Lubja tram stop will be closed and tram lines No. 2 and 4 will not serve the stop in either direction. The nearest alternative is the Bussijaam stop, located about 150 meters away. After the repairs are completed, the Lubja stop will not reopen.

"Optimizing the distance between stops will increase tram connection speeds by about 10 percent on the bus station–airport section and by 5 percent on the city center–airport section," Jesse added.

During the construction period, traffic changes in the area will be regulated by temporary road signs. The turn from Tartu maantee onto Lubja tänav will be closed for the duration of the work, with traffic redirected via Türnpu tänav.

Approximately 150 meters of track will be replaced as part of Tallinna Linnatransport's (TLT) electric transport infrastructure reconstruction plans. The cost of the work is €504,000, with completion scheduled for June.

--

