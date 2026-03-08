New Northern Estonia joint public transport tickets go on sale on March 16

On March 16, a new joint public transport ticket for Northern Estonia goes on sale, allowing unlimited travel on trains, city lines and county routes.

The new joint public transport pass can be used on Elron trains, Tallinn city buses and county bus routes operated by North Estonia Public Transport Center (PEÜTK).

Free travel on Tallinn public transport and trains within the city limits will continue to be available for Tallinn residents.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Joel Jesse said the capital is an important center of attraction for the whole of Harju County, with many people traveling between the city and its surroundings on a daily basis.

"This also means heavy traffic and parking problems in the capital. The North Estonia joint ticket provides people with a convenient way to travel to Tallinn and inside the city via various modes of public transport, paying for it using just one ticket. Hopefully, this will contribute to an increase in the use of public transport throughout the region and reduce the pressure to drive into Tallinn," Jesse explained.

The North Estonia joint ticket is valid on Tallinn buses, trams and trolleybuses, as well as Elron trains (except express trains) and county bus routes operated by the North Estonia Public Transport Center.

The ticket must be purchased with an Ühiskaart card (public transport card) and validated every time a passenger boards one of the vehicles included in the scheme.

A 30-day pass will now cost €48–90, depending on the zones of travel, as opposed to the previous price of €46–114.

Passengers who use only one mode of transport can continue to purchase single fares or period passes. All current discounted rates will remain in effect.

Single fares will rise by up to 9 percent, and 30-day passes by 5–9 percent. On public long-distance bus routes, fares are expected to increase on average by 6–13 percent.

Joint public transport passes can be loaded onto public transport cards online via Elron, PEÜTK or the Tallinn Transport Department website, or purchased at Selver supermarket info desks and R-Kiosk convenience stores and stands.

Tickets and transport passes bought before March 16 will remain valid until the end of their original term.

---

