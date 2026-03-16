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Tallinn and Harju County launch joint public transport ticket

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Regional bus (Photo is illustrative).
Regional bus (Photo is illustrative). Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
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Starting Monday, a single joint ticket can be used in Tallinn and Harju County for travel on trains, regional buses and Tallinn public transport.

The North Estonia joint ticket is valid on Tallinn public transport, on the bus lines of the North Estonia Public Transport Center in Harju County, Lääne County, Rapla County and Lääne-Viru County, and on Elron trains within zones 1–5, except express trains.

The duration of the ticket can be chosen from one to 30 days and the number of trips is unlimited during the validity period within the selected area.

The ticket can be purchased for any zone or combination of zones, and no longer needs to start from Tallinn.

From March 16, the price of a 30-day joint ticket will be €28–€90, depending on the chosen zones. Tallinn residents can continue to travel within the city free of charge.

The Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture hopes the new options encourage people to use different modes of transport.

Tickets can be loaded onto a card from the North Estonia Public Transport Center, Elron and Tallinn ticket websites as well as sales points in Tallinn and Harju County. These include Maxima, Prisma, Rimi Hyper and Selver stores, Omniva post offices and R-kiosks.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Karin Koppel

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