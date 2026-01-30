Northern Estonian public transport fares to rise as joint ticket rolls out

From March 16, public transport fares in Northern Estonia will go up as a new joint ticket is launched allowing unlimited travel across trains, city lines and county routes.

The joint public transport pass, or ticket, can be used on Elron trains, Tallinn city buses and county bus routes operated by North Estonia Public Transport Center (PEÜTK).

A 30-day pass will cost €48–90, depending on the zones of travel, compared with the previous €46–114 range.

Single fares will rise by up to 9 percent, and 30-day passes by 5–9 percent. On public long-distance bus routes, fares are expected to increase on average by 6–13 percent.

The Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture said in a statement that the changes are needed to standardize fare systems across regions and service providers, enabling the seamless use of a single unified pass.

Passengers who use only one mode of transport can continue to purchase existing single fares or period passes. All current discounted rates will remain in effect.

Tickets and transport passes bought before March 16 will remain valid through the end of their original term.

Joint public transport passes can be loaded onto public transport cards online via Elron, PEÜTK or the Tallinn Transport Department website, or purchased at Selver supermarket info desks and R-Kiosk convenience stores and stands.

