Minister: Estonian public transport ticket system prototype ready by end of 2026

A unified national ticketing system for different modes of public transport should be at prototype stage by the end of next year, Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Hendrik Johannes Terras (Eesti 200) said.

The goal of the platform, dubbed MaaS X-tee, is to integrate all modes of transport – not only buses, trains, and trams but also ferries, aviation, and lighter road traffic, including rental cars and e-scooters.

Terras told ERR: "It would be a unified platform where the entire transport system is integrated. And the goal is to allow, as with Google Maps, the combination of travel routes from start to finish, by integrating various modes of transport. And you could also buy an integrated ticket from the one place."

This would replace the existing situation where all the various modes of public transport have their own booking and ticket platforms and apps.

"By combining all of them, we will get a comprehensive solution for public transport in Estonia, where it will be possible to get all the information from one place, plan your trip, and also to purchase tickets," the minister went on.

Work is now to begin on developing the prototype, Terras added. "Tallinn has its own MaaS platform, which will be made available to the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, and, based on the analysis, we will build a prototype which should be ready by the end of 2026. The goal of this prototype is that it can be put directly into practice."

Hendrik Johannes Terras. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

That analysis on the MaaS X-tee unified ticket sales platform was commissioned in cooperation with the Government Office, the Transport Administration, the Ministry of Climate, the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, and the Tallinn City Government, with the deadline July 8.

Terras said this initial stage included technical, legal, integration, and business model analysis. "This stage is now complete," he said.

Economic affairs Minister: Platform should also allow for purchasing tickets far in advance

Minister of Economic Affairs and Industry Erkki Keldo (Reform) said the next step will be for Terras to present development costs and funding options details to the government, as well as figures on how much the integrated scheme would boost the use of public transport in Estonia.

Keldo added that, since tourism falls under his remit, being able to buy tickets for various types of transport far in advance was important to him.

"For foreign tourists, it is important that different tickets can be booked and purchased several months in advance. Tourists often plan their trips half a year or more ahead, and when choosing a destination, route, flight tickets, and local transport, it is crucial that domestic train and bus tickets can also be bought long in advance," he said, adding that the tourist sector has specifically requested this be taken into account.

The planned unified system was announced early in 2024, with a price tag of €840,000, to be provided by the government office, mentioned at that time.

--

