Route modernization boosts Tallinn's public transport passenger numbers

The number of passengers using Tallinn's public transport has risen over the last six months after routes were modified in the second phase of a reform process. The third stage is expected to begin next year.

The second phase began in October 2024 when several bus lines were reorganized. This has led to a 7 percent rise over the last six months.

Liis Spiegelberg, deputy director of the Tallinn Transport Department, said articulated buses have also been put on some routes.

"Bus 40 is a good example. Back in October, it only had short buses, and now we have reached a point where just a few departures still use standard buses. The reason is simply that there are so many passengers," she told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Dago Antov, emeritus professor at TalTech, said the increase is positive, but it is worth considering what the increase came at the expense of.

"If the city government's main goal has long been to get more people out of their cars and using public transport or bicycles instead, and if car use has decreased as a result, then the goal has been achieved," he explained.

"[But] Often, public transport modes end up competing with each other rather than reducing car use," Antov added.

In total, the transport reform has five phases. The third phase, which is expected to begin next year, will focus primarily on the Nõmme area.

