Brussels allocates €295.5 million for Rail Baltica

The Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) has allocated €295.5 million for the construction of Rail Baltica, with €47.1 million of that amount earmarked for Estonia.

Of the additional funding allocated by Brussels, Latvia will receive €153.5 million, Estonia €47.1 million and Lithuania nearly €94.9 million, according to Latvia's public broadcaster LSM.

Latvia's Ministry of Transport stated that this is a significant contribution that will allow continued construction of the main Rail Baltica route stretching from Lithuania to the Latvian city of Salaspils.

"The European Union's latest funding will enable Latvia to move even faster with the construction of the southern section of Rail Baltica's main line. It's important to show both the Latvian public and our colleagues in Europe and the Baltic states that we are actively working toward a shared goal — to establish a cross-border rail connection by the end of 2030," said Latvian Transport Minister Atis Švinka.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!