County bus routes cut, more reductions likely as fuel costs rise

County bus service across Estonia is being cut due to funding gaps, with officials warning rising fuel costs could force service to be scaled back even more later this year.

In Harju County, several departures will be cut starting April 1, with larger summer cuts mainly hitting routes that serve as school buses. Service between Maardu and Tallinn will also run less often.

The moves aim to save about €500,000 at regional transport authority Iil, formerly known as the North Estonia Public Transport Center (PEÜTK).

Iil executive director Andrus Nilisk said funding for the first half of 2026 is set, but uncertainty remains after plans to reintroduce fares for students and pensioners were dropped.

"We'll see what the state decides," Nilisk said. Contracts are indexed and pegged to inflation to offset fuel costs, he added, but the state has not budgeted for that. Without compensation, "further cuts will follow."

In Central Estonia, Järva County Public Transport Center (JÜTK) must cut 39,000 kilometers of service this year. More stops are being shifted to on-demand service, with buses running only if booked.

JÜTK executive director Urmas Kupp said the shortfall is currently about €50,000 and could reach as much as €150,000.

On a Värska-Tartu county bus heading through Setomaa toward Räpina. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR

Kupp noted ministry officials are awaiting a political decision, but they "expect a tough outcome for us." Transport authorities have to be prepared to reduce service, he added.

Extra funding another likely route

At the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, Public Transport Department director Andres Ruubas said it's too soon to gauge the scale of future cuts as fuel forecasts are updated.

"The final decision on which steps we'll take will be made by the government," he said.

Funding will not cover current service through year's end, and according to Ruubas, that leaves only two options: service cuts or requesting reserve funding.

Without that additional cash, he warned, county bus service can expect to see reductions of at least 10 percent before the year is out.

One regional transport chief told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" that extra funding will likely be found, since no politician wants to start cutting bus service ahead of next spring's Riigikogu elections.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!