Minister on county buses: Choice boils down to more money or fewer lines

In a situation where the PM has pledged to retain free rides for children and pensioners, the choice is between hiking subsidies or cutting lines, the regional minister said.

Children can currently hop onto and off buses without a second thought, as they travel free of charge on county routes. However, amid plans to reform public transportation, officials have floated the idea of introducing fares for students and pensioners to bring additional funding into the system. The prime minister is displeased that an issue he considers settled is back on the table.

"It seems to me that officials may not have received the signal that it is politicians and the government who make decisions regarding public transport reform and we certainly will not be asking children and pensioners to pay additional fares. I have said this before and I am somewhat willing to test which side prevails — the prime minister or the officials," Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said.

"The goal is ultimately one thing: to ensure people have mobility options. There are different choices for achieving that and politicians decide between them. The role of officials is to present those options and lay out the impacts that come with each decision and politicians then make the corresponding choices," said Sigrid Soomlais, deputy secretary general for regional development.

The prime minister's remarks are connected to a study presented on Wednesday, which found that parents and pensioners would be willing to pay €5 to €10 for a monthly bus pass. Regional Affairs Minister Hendrik Johannes Terras (Eesti 200) supports ending free travel.

"When we have discussed this with the pensioners' association and the large families' union and reviewed various surveys, a €5 ticket would be acceptable to people if the service were maintained and improved. The biggest concerns highlighted in the survey were not so much the ticket price, but rather that buses run more frequently and at the right times. To achieve that, the route network needs to be developed," Terras said.

This year, €175 million from the state budget will be spent on public transportation, including €80 million in state support for maintaining routes. Those figures have increased every year to such an extent that, in Terras' assessment, the trend is no longer sustainable.

"At least the initial estimate that €3 million could be collected from children and pensioners alongside those tens of millions... That does nothing to solve the public transport deficit," Michal said.

If passenger co-payments are not increased, Terras said two options remain: further state funding or cutting routes.

"Reducing the route network would certainly be the most painful option, since cuts are made based on efficiency. Rural areas would undoubtedly be affected, yet for people living in sparsely populated areas, public transport is essential. That would certainly be the most painful choice and I would avoid it as much as possible," Terras said.

Terras plans to present the full public transport reform package to the government in the coming months.

