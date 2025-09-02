Better connections with sea and city planned for Põhja-Tallinn

The first new development plan for Põhja-Tallinn for 25 years will prioritize closer integration with the rest of the capital and has been submitted to the city council for discussion.

The goal of the new master plan is to offer solutions to the district's most pressing challenges amid its rapid changes over the coming decades.

These are defined as opening up the largely inaccessible seaside and former industrial zones, and to improve mobility within Põhja-Tallinn as well as connections to other districts, the city government announced.

The plan says the district's population could increase by up to 40,000 people if all developments under discussion are completed. This would put greater pressure on the district's traffic.

No new roads are planned, and the council wants to focus on the development of public transport.

Kopli tram. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE) said on Tuesday that walking and cycling will remain important in Põhja-Tallinn.

Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) and Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) highlighted the new Pelguranna tram and the redeveloped Kristiine traffic junction.

Tallinn City Government said the plan will strengthen the connection between the city and the sea by creating a continuous seaside promenade and improving access to the waterfront.

Former port and industrial areas will be revitalized as residential, cultural, and business hubs while preserving the historic character of the district.

Underused areas will be turned into accessible green spaces and recreational parks that open up the urban landscape and contribute to climate goals.

The plan is guided by the principle "open, connect, preserve," the press release said, and will invest in public transport, the education network, and the protection of natural and cultural heritage.

Andro Mänd. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Tallinn's Chief Architect, Andro Mänd, stressed the importance of updating the plan.

"The new comprehensive plan creates the right conditions for a more human-centered urban space. The current plan is 25 years old, so a fresh and comprehensive vision is essential to coordinate development better and ensure that modern, high-quality urban spaces are delivered faster," he said.

The plan also prioritizes closer integration of Põhja-Tallinn with the rest of the city.

There will be improvements to streetscapes, public transport, cycling routes, and rail-based transit to support diverse mobility options, reduce car dependency, and make movement safer, more convenient, and environmentally friendly.

'Best capital in the world'

Deputy Mayor for Urban Planning, Madle Lippus (SDE) said the task of a comprehensive plan is to translate the city's overall development goals into everyday spatial planning.

"Tallinn's ambition is to be the best capital in the world – a city where children can attend schools and kindergartens near their homes, where public transport is fast and convenient, and where entrepreneurs are not hindered by unnecessary bureaucracy," she said.

Madle Lippus. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"The comprehensive plan paves the way for Põhja-Tallinn to develop in this direction. A modern plan also enables much quicker progress with detailed plans and building permits, which in turn supports local businesses and improves housing affordability," Lippus added.

The document sets out building regulations, land-use principles, green network development guidelines, and public space design standards.

After being submitted to the City Council, the plan will be open for public discussion and feedback.

The plan can be viewed here.

