New seaside promenade and residential area planned for Tallinn's Kopli

Tallinn City Government is planning to develop a 13-hectare residential area in the city's Kopli district.

The construction or renovation of 33 apartment buildings, mostly 3–4 stories high, with one 9-story apartment building is also part of the plan.

"The planning solution reflects the historic building layout and street network. The better-preserved houses will be renovated, while new residential buildings will be designed according to the previous building patterns, ensuring a smooth transition to the valuable built areas and preserved houses," Said Tallinn Deputy Mayor for Urban Planning Madle Lippus (SDE).

"However, the most significant change is the new publicly accessible seaside promenade in Tallinn, featuring recreational spaces, parks, playgrounds, and sports facilities," Lippus added.

A kindergarten, commercial buildings, a café, the seaside promenade, green areas and new streets are also planned for the area.

Plans for the redevelopment of Tallinn's Kopli district. Source: Tallinn City Government

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!