Reconstruction of Tallinn's Lauteri tänav begins December 3

Reconstruction work on Tallinn's Lauteri tänav is scheduled to begin on December 3, with traffic in the area affected.

According to a press release, the work on Lauteri tänav includes the reconstruction of utility networks, the building of new pedestrian and cycling paths and planting of greenery.

"The reconstruction of Lauteri tänav has two main goals. First, we want to create a safe and comfortable space for everyone – pedestrians, cyclists and drivers. This includes building a dedicated cycle path and calming traffic. Second, we aim to connect the street more closely with Lembitu Park. At the moment the park feels like a separate island that is not easy to reach. With new pedestrian crossings and rest areas, we will make the park much more accessible," said Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).

The city will renew underground utilities on Lauteri tänav and redesign the street space to make it safer and more people-friendly.

The reconstruction covers the entire street, including the Lauteri–Rävala and Lauteri–Liivalaia intersections. One traffic lane for motor vehicles will remain. The city will add parking spaces, pedestrian and cycling paths, and a new bus bay at the Hotell Olümpia public transport stop.

"Lauteri tänav in the city center is used intensively by pedestrians, drivers and cyclists, which makes it important that the urban space supports different modes of travel and is also pleasant to spend time in," said Silja Värtina, head of the Construction Division of the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department.

During the works, district cooling pipelines as well as new water, sewage and gas pipelines will be installed along the entire street. The contractor will renew road surfaces, improve street lighting, and make intersections safer.

During the construction work, the street will be closed to regular traffic. Bus routes 3, 16, 23, 54 and 67 will be diverted via Liivalaia tänav and Rävala puiestee. The city advises people moving in the area to allow extra travel time, as walking distances to stops may increase.

The latest information about timetables, routes and stop locations affected by the reconstruction work can be found (in Estonian) here.

---

