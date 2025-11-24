Gallery: Tallinn's Lastekodu tänav update completed

In Tallinn, reconstruction work on Lastekodu Street, which had been ongoing for over a year, has been completed.

Mayor of Tallinn Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) told ERR in September that the contract deadline with the builder was November 23.

Renovation work began at the end of June 2024.

To calm traffic between apartment buildings, the city has built raised intersections and constructed new sidewalks and cycle paths. To reduce noise and improve safety, the speed limit on Lastekodu has been lowered to 30 km/h.

In addition, the city installed new lighting, benches, and waste bins, and plant a large number of new trees and shrubs.

The total contractual cost of the construction work is approximately €14 million, most of which is funded by the City of Tallinn, with €5.3 million co-financed by Utilitas OÜ and €3.6 million by Tallinna Vesi AS. VAT is added to these amounts.

