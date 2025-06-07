Key Tallinn streets still affected by ongoing roadwork, utility upgrades

Significant progress is underway in Tallinn's infrastructure upgrades, as construction on Lastekodu tänav moves into the paving phase while extensive pipework along Põhja-Tallinn's Kopli tänav continues.

In Central Tallinn, underground pipework has been completed along Lastekodu tänav, which has long been closed to traffic due to ongoing construction. According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform), crews have now begun laying gravel and curbstones and will move on to paving next.

He noted that this lengthy reconstruction work has largely been due to the replacement and installation of underground utilities, which in some spots are located several meters below the surface.

"From a construction technology standpoint, many of the building processes require specific environmental conditions to ensure quality," Pere told ERR.

"By doing pipework during the winter and early spring, we can take advantage of favorable weather to begin surface construction in the spring, enabling us to reopen the street to traffic sooner," he added.

The deputy mayor acknowledged the need to compromise in order to balance construction with convenience across the city, taking into consideration everything from major events to detours to minimizing overlapping disruptions.

"As of right now, all underground pipeworks along Lastekodu tänav are complete," he noted. "We will continue with street construction work, including gravel sublayers and curbstones, and plan to start asphalt and paving work this summer."

He confirmed that the Lastekodu tänav project remains on schedule, highlighting that last month, the city was even able to reopen Odra tänav to traffic a month early.

"Logistics at Tallinn Bus Station will return to normal by mid-June, and bus access to the terminal will resume following a traffic pattern similar to before," Pere said.

The complete overhaul of Lastekodu tänav, which began last June, is expected to wrap up by October.

Lastekodu tänava ehitustööd 6. juunil Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Kopli tänav pipeworks continue

Meanwhile, Tallinna Vesi, in partnership with Utilitas, is progressing with phased pipeline replacement work on Kopli tänav in Põhja-Tallinn.

Following work over the winter and spring that involved putting a temporary road surface down between Niidi tänav and Sõle tänav, the next phase in the project is now underway.

According to Tallinna Vesi communications chief Kristiina Tamberg, this phased approach is designed to minimize disruptions.

She noted that last year, work was done along the section of Kopli tänav running between Niidi tänav and the property at Manufaktuuri 4.

"Work was paused for the winter, when it was impossible to do, and the street was reopened to traffic to minimize disruptions to the city," Tamberg explained.

In the spring, the two companies continued their pipeworks, connecting new pipes to those already installed last year.

"That work is now complete, and the road surface has been restored," she added.

According to the communications director, the current phase of the project, running from Niidi tänav to Ankru tänav, began in April and will continue through August.

The section of Kopli tänav between Ankru tänav and Sõle tänav was fully closed to traffic to allow for the installation of large-diameter district heating and stormwater pipes in a single trench.

With work set to be completed ahead of schedule, however, it is now set to reopen to traffic earlier than planned — on June 17 instead of June 23.

According to Tamberg, the next section of Kopli tänav, between Sõle tänav and Niidi tänav, was kept open as long as possible to facilitate traffic. It was finally shut down on June 3, for work expected to be completed by the end of August.

She explained that although it may appear that the same work is being redone along this section of the street, it is actually the next phase in the overall pipework replacement project, which has involved significant and complex planning to minimize disruptions and disturbances for local residents.

A section of Kopli tänav in Põhja-Tallinn completely dug up for utilities work. June 2025. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

According to Tamberg, temporary road surfaces were installed along this part of the street to allow for them to reopen it to traffic during the winter months, when it wasn't possible to continue work on the utilities project.

"Reopening this [temporary surface] isn't as resource-intensive or costly," she explained.

Work to begin on Paljassaare tee

Looking ahead, work on Paljassaare tee, located at the northern tip of the Paljassaare Peninsula, will begin Monday, June 9, and continue in stages through the end of September 2026.

This roadwork project will involve the construction of temporary roads and planning of detours via nearby streets, with traffic lights to be installed in some areas to manage flow.

"Access will be ensured to properties within the work zone, and any additional temporary closures will be coordinated with property owners," Tamberg noted.

According to the Tallinna Vesi communications director, these projects in Põhja-Tallinn involve the overhaul of critical water and sewer systems serving the district, along with the installation of a separate stormwater drainage system designed to separate stormwater from wastewater.

"This [system] will reduce climate change-related flooding risks in the area, and is part of a broader strategic plan to convert the historical combined sewer system in Põhja-Tallinn and the City Center [District] into a separate system," Tamberg noted.

"It's important to consider that pipework has an average lifespan of 50 years, and requires regular updates," she added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!