Major road works to begin in Tallinn this fall

Several big construction projects will take place this year in Tallinn, including work on Peterburi tee, Lastekodu tänav and Lauteri tänav. Most projects will start in the autumn.

While major spring and summer roadworks have disrupted traffic in central Tallinn over the past couple of years, this year larger projects have been pushed back to early autumn instead.

The first significant street closure in the city center took place at the beginning of March, when Odra tänav was closed due to the reconstruction of Lastekodu tänav. Odra tänav will remain closed to traffic until mid-June. In addition to Lastekodu and Odra streets, Masina tänav was also closed to regular traffic.

After Odra tänav reopens, work on the reconstruction of Lastekodu tänav will continue and is expected to be completed by November, the city government told ERR.

The Kadaka puiestee overpass is still under construction. It was initially scheduled to reopen to traffic at the end of last year, but the opening was delayed. It is now clear that traffic on the overpass will open at the end of June. The overpass construction itself will continue and is expected to be completed only next year.

Repairs on Peterburi tee to begin before autumn

The long-planned renovation of Peterburi tee, in the works for years — if not decades — was supposed to start last year. However, preparation of procurement documents and various approvals took longer than expected.

Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) said that the first phase of the Peterburi tee reconstruction, from the city center end of Peterburi tee to Väike-Paala tänav, will begin in August this year and last for one year.

Another major project will begin in the city center in the fall: the reconstruction of Lauteri tänav. The road connects Liivalaia tänav and Rävala puiestee, and work will take place until June 2026.

Outside the city center, work is ongoing on Värvi-Mustjõe tänav, which will last until September, and on Bornhöhe tänav in Pirita, where work will begin in May and continue until January next year.

This year will also see the start of the long-planned construction of pedestrian tunnels at the Endla tänav railway crossing. This work will begin in October and continue until September of next year.

At the end of this summer, the city also hopes to open the Putukaväil corridor in Põhja Tallinn.

Pere said that a number of smaller projects will also be added. Numerous utility works from Tallinna Vesi and Utilitas will also be added to the city's construction sites.

A map is currently being created that will include both the construction projects of the Tallinn Environment and Public Utilities Department and the major projects of utility network operators.

In the spring, information about road repair works is expected to begin appearing on a new website.

