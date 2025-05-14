Odra tänav in Tallinn to open to traffic a month early

Construction work on Odra tänav, a key thoroughfare connecting several important roads in Tallinn's city center, is nearing completion and the street will reopen to traffic on Monday.

The temporary closure of Odra tänav from March 5 to June 15 was due to the reconstruction of the intersection and the installation of underground utility lines. The work was completed ahead of schedule and the street will reopen to traffic nearly a month earlier than planned, on May 19. With the reopening, the detours for bus routes 54 and 67 will also come to an end.

Tallinn reconstructed the Odra tänav intersection as part of a broader redevelopment project on Lastekodu tänav. Tallinna Vesi AS installed new water, stormwater and sewer pipelines on Odra tänav, while Utilitas OÜ laid new district heating and cooling pipelines.

Major reconstruction work is still ongoing on Lastekodu tänav. To calm traffic between apartment buildings, the city is building raised intersections and creating new sidewalks and bike lanes. To reduce noise and improve safety, the city will lower the speed limit on Lastekodu tänav to 30 kilometers per hour.

In addition, the city is installing new lighting on Lastekodu tänav, adding benches and trash bins and planting a large number of new trees and shrubs.

If all goes according to plan, the reconstruction of Lastekodu tänav will be completed by December 2025.

The contractual cost of the construction work is nearly €14 million. The majority is funded by the City of Tallinn, with €5.3 million co-financed by Utilitas and €3.6 million by Tallinna Vesi. Value-added tax is not included in these figures.

--

