Tallinn to temporarily close Odra tänav for construction

Due to construction work, Odra tänav in Tallinn will be closed to traffic from March 5 to June 15. However, access will remain open for local residents, pedestrians and cyclists throughout the construction period. During this time, the entrance to Tallinn Bus Station will also be modified, the Tallinn city government announced.

Last summer, large-scale reconstruction work began on Lastekodu tänav in central Tallinn.

By mid-February, underground utility construction had been completed on Liivalaia tänav and Masina tänav in the section between Lastekodu tänav and Tartu maantee. Work is also nearing completion on Lastekodu tänav between Liivalaia and Odra streets.

On the section between Odra and Masina streets, utility work will continue through the summer, the city government announced.

The temporary closure of Odra tänav is necessary due to intersection reconstruction, which includes the installation of underground utilities at the Lastekodu and Odra intersection as well as in the entrance area of Tallinn Bus Station, the city government noted.

"The contractor is doing their best to stay on schedule and minimize disruption for both local residents and all other city dwellers. However, due to the scale of the construction work, a temporary closure of Odra tänav is necessary and traffic will be redirected via alternative routes. We recommend that people use different routes whenever possible to reach their destinations," said Randar Jõesaar, head of the construction department at Tallinn's Urban Environment and Public Works Department.

Temporary closure of Odra tänav. Source: Tallinn City Government/Ramudden OÜ

