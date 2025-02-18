X!

Tallinn to temporarily close Odra tänav for construction

News
A 3D visualization of Lastekodu tänav after reconstruction.
A 3D visualization of Lastekodu tänav after reconstruction. Source: Tallinn City Government
News

Due to construction work, Odra tänav in Tallinn will be closed to traffic from March 5 to June 15. However, access will remain open for local residents, pedestrians and cyclists throughout the construction period. During this time, the entrance to Tallinn Bus Station will also be modified, the Tallinn city government announced.

Last summer, large-scale reconstruction work began on Lastekodu tänav in central Tallinn.

By mid-February, underground utility construction had been completed on Liivalaia tänav and Masina tänav in the section between Lastekodu tänav and Tartu maantee. Work is also nearing completion on Lastekodu tänav between Liivalaia and Odra streets.

On the section between Odra and Masina streets, utility work will continue through the summer, the city government announced.

The temporary closure of Odra tänav is necessary due to intersection reconstruction, which includes the installation of underground utilities at the Lastekodu and Odra intersection as well as in the entrance area of Tallinn Bus Station, the city government noted.

"The contractor is doing their best to stay on schedule and minimize disruption for both local residents and all other city dwellers. However, due to the scale of the construction work, a temporary closure of Odra tänav is necessary and traffic will be redirected via alternative routes. We recommend that people use different routes whenever possible to reach their destinations," said Randar Jõesaar, head of the construction department at Tallinn's Urban Environment and Public Works Department.

Temporary closure of Odra tänav. Source: Tallinn City Government/Ramudden OÜ

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

Tommy Cash: Käärijä and Joost Klein helped me a lot

19:54

Head of Prime Minister's Office to step down at end of February

19:49

PM on offshore wind farm subsidy calculations: Let's not get bogged down in numbers

19:35

Tartu to celebrate Estonian Independence Day with series of traditional events

19:10

Tallinn to temporarily close Odra tänav for construction

18:55

US rap star Wiz Khalifa set to headline 2025 Beach Grind festival in Pärnu

18:16

Estonia wants to declare wind farms reverse auctions in April

18:13

Tallinn Bun Fest to celebrate Estonia's Shrove Tuesday traditions and café culture Updated

17:45

Electricity prices remain high on Wednesday

17:17

Opinion: Would doing away with Tallinn districts serve locals' interests?

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

16.02

Tommy Cash to represent Estonia at Eurovision Song Contest 2025

13:12

Environment Agency issues level one flood warning for Tartu area Updated

17.02

Estonia marks Equal Pay Day

17.02

Estonian spymaster: Europe's intelligence services should be more aggressive

09:32

Historic Märjamaa cemetery hit by thieves in biggest robbery of recent years

16:52

Ministry: Restaurants must display country of origin of meat served Updated

17.02

Kaljulaid: Western Europe freeloading on US and EU eastern flank's defenses

17.02

14th European Sauna Marathon set for March 1 in Otepää

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo