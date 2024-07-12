Tallinn buses to be re-routed due to Lastekodu tänav reconstruction

The reconstruction of Tallinn's Lastekodu tänav and the construction of communication lines at the intersection of Liivalaia tänav, Tartu maantee, and Rävala puiestee will bring traffic changes and the re-routing of public transport in the area from Monday July 15.

Starting on Monday, July 15, traffic at the intersection of Tallinn's Liivalaia tänav, Tartu maantee, and Rävala puiestee will be significantly restricted, with traffic controllers operating from 6:30 a.m. until 9.30 p.m.

On Rävala puiestee, there will be one traffic lane for traveling straight, while all turns will have one lane. Pronksi tänav will have an open lane for traffic going straight and for going right. To gain access to Tartu maantee, J. Kunderi tänav and Laulupeo tänav will be available. On Tartu maantee, there will be one lane for right and left turns. Access to Rävala puiestee will be via Liivalaia tänav and A. Lauteri tänav. Liivalaia tänav will maintain one straight lane and a right turn onto Tartu maantee. Access to Rävala puiestee will be ensured via A. Lauteri tänav.

On July 22, the traffic system at the intersection will change again. Pronksi tänav will maintain one lane for travelling straight and for a right turn onto Rävala puiestee. Access to Tartu maantee will remain via J. Kunderi tänav and Laulupeo tänav. Tartu maantee will have one lane open for right and left turns, and one going straight onto Rävala puiestee.

Liivalaia tänav will be open for travelling straight and also for a right turn onto Tartu maantee. Access to Rävala puiestee will be via A. Lauteri tänav. Traffic controllers will manage the traffic flow during the day.

Until July 19 the intersection of Lastekodu tänav and Gildi tänav will be closed.

Normal traffic at the intersection of Tartu maantee and Liivalaia tänav is expected to resume in the second half of August. Subsequent work phases will continue along Lastekodu tänav towards Odra tänav and Masina tänav. Access for local residents, pedestrians, and cyclists will be ensured throughout the construction period.

Due to the construction at the intersection of Tartu maantee and Rävala puiestee, bus lines 2 and 15 will be rerouted via Liivalaia tänav, Lauteri tänav, and Lembitu tänav from July 15 to July 24.

The stops on bus line No. 2 routes towards Reisisadam A-Terminal: Tartu maantee, Liivalaia tänav, Lauteri tänav, Rävala puiestee, Kaubamaja tänav. The Tornimäe stop will be skipped. The route will include a stop at Hotel Olümpia on Lauteri tänav.

Towards Mõigu: Kaubamaja tänav, Rävala puiestee, Lembitu tänav, Liivalaia tänav and Tartu maantee. The Tornimäe stop will be skipped. The route will include a stop at Hotel Olümpia on Liivalaia tänav.

Bus line No. 15 routes towards Estonia will stop at Tartu maantee, Liivalaia tänav, Lauteri tänav, Teatri väljak. The Tornimäe stop will be skipped. The route will include a stop at Hotel Olümpia on Lauteri tänav. Towards Sõjamäe: buses will call at Teatri väljak, Lembitu tänav, Liivalaia tänav and Tartu maantee. The Tornimäe stop will be skipped. The route will also include a stop at Hotel Olümpia on Liivalaia tänav.

The entire length of Lastekodu tänav will be reconstructed – from Liivalaia tänav to Masina tänav, including a section of Masina tänav from Lastekodu tänav to Tartu maantee. To ensure safety for all road users, a speed limit of 30 km/h will be implemented along with measures such as raised intersections, narrow lanes, and minimal turning radii.

The work schedule and activities are based on the specifics of the technological process. Initial work will focus on reconstructing underground lines.

Major communication line construction on Lastekodu tänav between Liivalaia and Odra tänav will take place this year, with work on the Odra tänav – Masina tänav – Tartu maantee section continuing in 2025. This includes installing heating and cooling pipelines, new water and sewage lines, electricity and communication lines, and protecting and constructing gas lines. New sidewalks, bike paths, and street lighting will also be installed.

Information about timetables, travel planners, route maps, and stops in Tallinn can all be found here.

The progress of the Lastekodu tänav reconstruction work can be followed here.

The latest information about major construction work with temporary traffic and public transport changes in the Estonian capital can be found here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!