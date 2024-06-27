Buses to temporarily take over Tallinn's trolley network in fall

As Tallinn's trolley buses' life span is running out, from November 1, buses will take their place in the capital. Tallinn City Transport will buy over 40 new vehicles, but it will take several years for them to reach the transport network.

Taking into account major street reconstruction projects, aging infrastructure, and the current trolley fleet, Tallinn City Transport (TLT) and Tallinn Transport Department agreed to cease all trolley transport next year. They will return to the capital in the future.

In the coming weeks, a national procurement will be launched for 40 new modern buses. The new trolleys will receive modern-style technology and a better battery life. In addition, it should line fault problems which bring trolley traffic to a standstill. Additionally, the new maintenance costs should be slightly cheaper than they currently are.

TLT Chairman Kaido Padar, said that switching out the old trolleys with new battery-operated vehicles is an inevitable step as the current trolley's lifespan is running out.

"Before the new trolley's arrival, we must modernize the whole infrastructure, including the trolley substations. Mustamäe tee and Sõpruse puiestee need complete updating, which is why it will soon be technically impossible for the trolleys to continue driving in these directions. The cityscape's development will allow taking on all these works at the same time."

Currently, TLT has a fleet of 32 trolleys. Even though, for quite some time, they have been changed with buses to improve the service quality. Most trolley drivers will get approval to continue as bus drivers or take on other free posts. If necessary, retraining will be provided.

