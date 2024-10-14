Tallinn to temporarily replace trolleys with bus routes as fleet upgraded

Beginning Friday, November 1, buses will temporarily be swapped in to serve Tallinn's current trolleybus routes as the capital's trolley fleet and network undergo upgrades. The city's new trolleybuses are slated to enter service in the first half of 2026.

The temporary replacement of trolleybuses with buses in Tallinn is necessary because the state of the existing trolley fleet and infrastructure, including its contact network and substations, is beyond repair, Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said according to a press release.

"Maintaining trolleys over 15 years old has gotten difficult because spare parts are no longer available for such old vehicles," Järvan explained. "Therefore, we are temporarily replacing them with buses until the new trolleys arrive."

He noted that the city government allocated €30 million this spring to renew its trolley fleet, and that the results of the trolleybus procurement announced by public transport company Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS (TLT) will be revealed soon.

Until the new trolleybuses arrive, the current trolleys will be replaced with buses on all routes.

All existing routes will remain unchanged, however schedules will be adjusted based on traffic conditions to ensure that the substitute buses remain on schedule.

Replacement bus routes will be numbered by adding a 8 to the corresponding trolley route number.

Beginning November 1, the following substitute bus routes will enter service in Tallinn:

Number 81 bus for number 1 trolley

Number 83 bus for number 3 trolley

Number 84 bus for number 4 trolley

Number 85 bus for number 5 trolley

Click here for more detailed information regarding Tallinn's public transport schedules, stops and temporary route changes.

Designated Tallinn city bus subbing in for a trolleybus route. Source: Mark Kitajev/AS Tallinna Linnatransport

The introduction of new battery-powered trolleys is part of the City of Tallinn's broader transport renewal program, the city said. The new trolleys scheduled to enter service in 2026 will not only connect to the traditional power grid, but also be able to operate in battery mode, reducing the need for additional infrastructure.

The trolleybus contact network is slated for dismantling in the city center, however suitable charging infrastructure for the new trolleys will be built on Mustamäe tee as well as Sõpruse puiestee.

--

