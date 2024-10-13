X!

Tallinn bus route temporarily diverted in Kalamaja on October 16-17

News
Passengers on a Tallinn bus. Photo is illustrative.
Passengers on a Tallinn bus. Photo is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

This upcoming Wednesday and Thursday, October 16-17, Tallinn's number 3 bus will be temporarily diverted in Põhja-Tallinn due to roadwork on Soo tänav, the city announced.

The detour around Soo tänav will run via Põhja puiestee, Kalasadama tänav, Kalaranna tänav and Tööstuse tänav.

On those days, the number 3 bus will consequently also skip its usual outbound Kalamaja, Kungla and Volta stops.

As walking distances to serviced stops may increase due to the detour, riders are advised to allow for extra time to reach their destination.

Click here for more detailed information regarding Tallinn's public transport schedules, stops and temporary route changes.

Map of the temporarily diverted number 3 bus route in Tallinn, effective October 16-17, 2024. Source: City of Tallinn

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Tallinn bus route temporarily diverted in Kalamaja on October 16-17

