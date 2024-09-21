Buses to temporarily replace Tallinn's trolleybuses from November

Buses are temporarily to replace Tallinn's trolleybuses from the start of November and across all four routes, due to the poor condition of the ageing fleet.

The move also prefigures the procurement of new trolleysbus/e-bus vehicles, whose procurement process is underway.

Trolleybuses first started operating in the capital way back in 1965, but the temporary interruption in service will be the first of that size and duration since then.

At its peak, Tallinn had nine trolleybus lines, though with the turn of the millennium, these gradually closed down, leaving only four trolleybus routes left.

While there had been plans to close these remaining routes too, this year the decision was made to keep trolleybuses as part of the city's public transport landscape.

Buses will replace trolleybuses, but the routes will remain the same, as follows, from November 1:

Bus no. 81 replaces trolleybus no. 1 Bus no. 83 replaces trolleybus no. 3 Bus no. 84 replaces trolleybus 4. Finally bus 86 replaces trolleybus 5.

New trolleybuses are in order, but the infrastructure needs an overhaul ahead of that, partly because the new generation vehicles are capable of operating on battery power without needing overhead cables.

The cables will under the plan remain in place, save for in central Tallinn where they will be removed, and the trolleybuses/e-buses can run on their own power.

Hannes Falten, service director with the TLT, Tallinn's transport authority, added: "TLT currently operates 42 trolleys, 32 of which are in daily service. To date, we've replaced eight trolleybuses with buses, as more than 20 are no longer roadworthy."

The renovation and procurement of new trolleybuses comes as part of the Reform-SDE-Isamaa-Eesti 200 Tallinn coalition agreement signed in spring, and continues plans set by the previous city administration.

Once decommissioned, the old trolleys will be put up for sale, although they are no longer suitable for regular service,

Some trolleys have already been replaced with buses.

The city announced in June, t that trolleybuses would be temporarily substituted for by buses from November 1m until the new fleet arrives.

In August, TLT launched a procurement process for 40 new trolleybuses, though it is not yet known when these will arrive in-country and start operating in the capital remains unclear; the procurement process has also been extended due to a high interest from potential bidders, Falten said.

"We will open the tender in October, and if there are no disputes, we will be able to confirm the winner in November," Falten added.

Originally, the new trolleybuses were supposed to arrive in the second half of next year.

Major roadworks, including the reconstruction of the Hipodroom intersection, which will close off the route towards the Mustamäe, neighborhood, were an additional factor in the policy.

