Tallinn public transport on autumn-winter schedule from September 1

Many of the capital's bus and trolleybus timetables will change from September 1 as it changes to the autumn-winter schedule.

The updated bus schedules will impact lines No. 1, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 24, 26/26A, 27, 32, 34, 40, 42, 46, 55, 61, and 72.

Additionally, due to the end of diversions and adjustments in travel times, new timetables will be introduced for lines No. 3, 23, 28, 36, 50, 60, 67, and 73.

The frequency of line No. 35 will be increased.

Tram timetables remain the same.

You can check the updated schedules, routes, and stops on the website transport.tallinn.ee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!