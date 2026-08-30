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New Tallinn tram line to launch on September 1

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Kopli tram.
Kopli tram. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
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Public transport in Tallinn will switch to autumn-winter timetables with more frequent departures from September 1, and a new tram line will begin operating.

From the start of the new school year, tram T6 will begin operating on the Kopli–Suur-Paala route.

Timetable changes also affect buses and trolleybuses.

Parents are advised to check their child's route to school and suitable public transport connections before the start of the school year.

Tallinn City Council said, if possible, it is worth travelling the route to school with a child by public transport before September 1 so that the route, stops and any transfers are familiar. It is also worth checking the new timetables before the first day of school, as a familiar route or departure time may have changed.

Deputy Mayor Joel Jesse said all road users should allow more time than usual for their journeys during the first weeks of September.

"The start of the school year noticeably changes Tallinn's traffic picture – there are once again more cars, public transport users and children on the streets, many of whom are only getting used to their route to school and travelling independently. We ask everyone to be attentive and considerate of one another," Jesse said.

Several construction projects are also continuing throughout the autumn, which is expected to lead to traffic jams in the capital.

Up-to-date timetables, routes and stops can be viewed at transport.tallinn.ee.

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Editor: Helen Wright

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