40 trolleybus drivers opt for redundancy ahead of route changes

Trolleybus driver. Photo is illustrative.
Trolleybus driver. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Forty trolleybus drivers have chosen to leave their roles when the vehicles are removed from Tallinn's transport network later this year. More than 70 have agreed to retrain.

From November, buses will replace all of the capital's trolleybuses as they are nearing the end of their lifespan. AS Tallinna Linnatransport (TLT) is purchasing 40 new trolleybuses but they will not be introduced for several years.

The company has now ended discussions with the affected employees. Of the more than 100 affected, 71 will undergo retraining within the company to take up other vacant roles and 40 will leave.

The average age of the employees taking redundancy is 63, and the average length of service is 29 years. The longest is 47 years.

"We are sincerely pleased that most of the more than one hundred employees wanted to stay with TLT and we were able to find a suitable alternative for them," said TLT board member Kaido Padar. 

He added the results reflect that the company is staffed by professionals in their field and dedicated fans of the industry.

