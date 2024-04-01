Center Party city government had plans for new bus lines in Tallinn

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) said that even though returning to paid public transport would yield the municipal budget €30-40 million a year, it would be fundamentally unfair. Svet had plans to present the next stage of Tallinn's public transport reform in May, including three new bus lines and extensions to neighboring municipalities.

The Center Party's political opponents, the Reform Party first and foremost, have criticized Center for neglecting public transport development in the capital.

Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet said that he plans to introduce the next stage of Tallinn's public transport reform in May – or rather planned before Center was overthrown in the capital.

Tallinn reorganized 11 bus lines last summer. Those that used to have their final stop in the city center were extended to reach from one district to another – from Mustamäe to Lasnamäe, for example.

Svet's plans would create three new bus connections to mostly cater to the transport needs of West Tallinn. The first would connect Astangu to Lasnamäe via the city center, the second would link Tiskre to the port area the same way, while the third would take people from Väike-Õismäe through Sõle to Paljassaare (see photos at the end of the article).

In addition to the new lines, Tallinn was also preparing to extend its public transport to also reach nearby municipalities. Waiting platforms for new buses to Viimsi, Rae and Harku municipalities are in the planning stage. Svet said that once the North Estonia Public Transport Center adopts its new universal ticket system, duplication of county and municipal public transportation lines can end.

"I can say right now that we see eye to eye with Viimsi and they're working on a project for a parking lot in Haabneeme. That is where the extension of the number 1 bus would have gone," Svet noted.

He added that another coach parking lot on Tartu maantee/Tartu Highway outside of Tallinn has been picked in cooperation with the Transport Administration.

There are also plans to reconstruct Paldiski maantee to add a public transport lane between the Rocca al Mare intersection and city limits. This would allow for a public transport center outside of the city limits, complete with a bus parking lot, final stop, Park and Ride parking lot, ridesharing service and scooters.

The deputy mayor said that Tallinn has announced a procurement for new trolleybuses to also add battery-powered ones that would go from Mustamäe to the Kristiine Shopping Center using the overhead lines, while they would go the rest of the way to the city center on battery power.

Tallinn will also take delivery of 313 new bus stop pavilions this year. These are more weatherproof than the ones they replace and can be equipped with information screens offering live traffic and timetable data in the future.

Planned bus line to link Väike-Õismäe through Sõle to Paljassaare. Source: Tallinn City Government

Planned bus line to link Astangu through the city center to Lasnamäe. Source: Tallinn City Government

Planned bus line to link Tiskre and the city center. Source: Tallinn City Government

Svet: The new coalition would need six months to tear down what we've built

The potential coalition in Tallinn of the Reform Party, Social Democrats, Isamaa and Eesti 200 is mulling returning to paid public transport in the capital.

Vladimir Svet said that it would yield the municipal budget €30-40 million a year and could be done by year's end.

"In the end, it boils down to how much they want tickets to cost. I don't know what the new coalition is planning," the outgoing deputy mayor said.

He said that giving up free transport would require a new ticket sales system, including a new discount policy. The city's municipal police service and Transport Department would need new employees to handle the ticket products.

Svet said that it would be possible to have a new system in place before next year. "Looking at how the same coalition (the Reform Party, SDE and Eesti 200 – ed.) is laying down new taxes on the state level, I'm sure they can tear down what we've built in six months," he said.

Deputy mayor: Paid public transport not in line with the 'polluter pays' principle

Vladimir Svet said that while he understands paid transport would yield revenue, public transport should rather be seen as a solidarity-based service.

He believes it is fairer when the cost of supporting the public transport system is distributed evenly between all citizens. Restoring paid public transport would amount to charging more from those who take public transit than those who do not use buses, trams or trolleybuses.

"The right way to go about it is when the driver of a four-wheel-drive Dodge Ram pays the same for developing public transport as the person taking the bus to work every day," Svet remarked, adding that public transport is tied both to city planning and environmental targets.

"If we proceed based on the polluter pays principle, on which the entire climate neutrality logic is based, why should those who use public transport and pollute less have to pay for it?"

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!