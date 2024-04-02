Acting mayor: We have agreed to keep Tallinn public transport free

The four sides to Tallinn's incoming coalition agreed on Monday that the capital will retain its free public transport, said Madle Lippus, head of the Social Democratic Party's Tallinn branch and acting mayor.

Even though the four delegations (Reform Party, Social Democrats, Eesti 200, Isamaa) did not initially see eye to eye in terms of whether free public transit should be retained, the Monday agreement means it will, Lippus said.

She added that whether free rides should be extended to people who commute to work in Tallinn but aren't the capital's residents is not being discussed at the moment as reforming the network of bus, tram and trolleybus lines is more important.

"It is something we need to tackle, to have the lines network correspond to changes in residential structure – where the jobs, homes, entertainment and hobby activities are – and make it easy for people to get from one to another. The city has commissioned analyses and models for how best to go about the reorganization, and we'd like to see real changes as early as next year," Madle Lippus noted.

The outgoing city government of the Center Party had relevant plans in place and was set to introduce them this spring, including adding three new bus lines.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!