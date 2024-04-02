Reinaas: No exceptions in Tallinn for Estonian education transition

Marek Reinaas, representing Eesti 200 at Tallinn coalition negotiations, said that the sides have agreed that Tallinn schools will not be granted exceptions in the switch to teaching in Estonian.

"The transition to teaching in Estonian is perhaps the most important change – while the recent Center-led Tallinn city government was looking for ways to circumvent the law, its replacement will be seeing the transition through and complying with the law. It will be like urban combat, where you have to move school by school and principal by principal. We also agreed that we will not be making exceptions," Reinaas told the "Terevisioon" morning show Tuesday.

He added that the situation regarding the transition is not as bad as the Centrist city government made it look.

"Yes, many schools need help and a nudge in the right direction, but it can be done in cooperation with the national government. I'm sure that teachers will be found by September 1 and grades 1-4 will start learning in Estonian in all schools," Reinaas said, adding that while there is a teacher shortage in Estonia, it is general and doesn't just concern teaching in Estonian. "But the process is feasible in Tallinn, and the switch to Estonian will happen from September 1."

The Eesti 200 politician also said that the incoming coalition plans to abolish jobs in Tallinn that have been created for the Center Party's purposes.

"We've agreed that the municipal propaganda apparatus will be closed (newspapers Pealinn and Stolitsa and Tallinn TV – ed.) and an entire floor full of people will need to find alternative employment. The city system has numerous jobs created for party purposes. Tallinn's financial service hinted yesterday that costs can be cut there, and it is something that needs to be done."

Reinaas said no red lines have been drawn by any of the four parties negotiating a coalition for the capital.

"What we have today is sincere and I would even say naive unity. I don't see anything that could potentially derail the talks. Everyone realizes that the main goal is to render Tallinn a pro-Estonian city. And that decisions will need to be made from the point of view of citizens, as opposed to the Center Party.

The talks are continuing Tuesday, with sports and education, social benefits and healthcare on the agenda, according to Reinaas. Finally, the parties will discuss the green transition and waste management. Positions in the city government will be come up as the very last thing.

Reform, Isamaa, Eesti 200, and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) started negotiations on Sunday which are expected to last until Thursday.

