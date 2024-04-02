Tallinn coalition negotiators discuss hospital mergers

Tuesday's coalition discussions focused on merging Tallinn's healthcare institutions and reducing Russian influence in the city, negotiators said.

On the third day of negotiations between Reform, Social Democratic Party (SDE), Isamaa, and Eesti 200 a merger of the North Estonia Medical Center (PERH), East Tallinn Central Hospital, West Tallinn Central Hospital, Tallinn Children's Hospital, Tallinn Dental Clinic and the EMO was put forward.

"The social democrats proposed that we could start negotiations with the state to merge both the Tallinn-owned hospitals and PERH foundation into one large health care foundation, which would then be jointly set up by the state and the capital," Tanel Kiik (SDE), a former minister of health, told ERR.

Merging the facilities would lead to more efficient use of funds in the healthcare sector by streamlining the procurement of medications and planning of investments, he said. The politician said similar practices have taken place elsewhere and help to reduce unnecessary competition between institutions.

Kiik added that the coalition has not yet agreed on the proposal.

Reform's lead negotiator Pärtel-Peeter Pere said the party agrees with the merger plan.

Riina Solman, head of Isamaa's Tallinn faction, said the party is still discussing the issue.

"At the moment, Isamaa remains skeptical. We have not said our final word on this project. But if we are just talking about the new complex that the Social Democrats have been calling for, it is 600 million. Is this money available? We have to look at the whole picture of Tallinn's investment," she said.

Russian Cultural Center name to change

Reducing Russia's influence in Tallinn was also discussed. Politicians agreed the Russian Cultural Center and Russian Museum should be renamed.

"There were many discussions about how to reduce the influence of the Russian Federation in Tallinn. How to develop cultural life in Estonian. It was decided to rename the Russian Cultural Center as the Cultural Center of National Minorities," said Marek Reinaas (Eesti 200).

Pere said reducing Russian influence is not limited to museums. Newspapers printed by the city will be closed down.

"We will not allow the kind of thing that happened in Stolitsa to happen here again," he said.

The negotiators did not discuss removing voting rights from third-country citizens on Tuesday, Pere said.

