Internal audit finds systemic problems at Tallinn Dental Clinic

The internal audit of the City of Tallinn, while inspecting the activities of the Tallinn Dental Clinic, found that long-standing management issues remain unresolved and is investigating whether board members have been kept in an information vacuum. However, the current city government did not support the recall of the board.

Tallinn's Acting Mayor Madle Lippus stated that she proposed to the city government recalling the board of the Tallinn Dental Clinic due to long-term management issues, which the city's internal audit service also pointed out two years ago during a follow-up inspection.

"Summarizing, the internal audit found already at that time that there were systemic problems in the clinic's management and provided recommendations for improving the management of the institution. Unfortunately, previous deficiencies have not been remedied following the observations and recommendations, and ongoing management problems are also evident from the current internal audit review," Lippus said.

The city government meeting was also attended by Maksim Volkov, a board member of the Tallinn Dental Clinic, there to answer delegates' questions. After the discussion, Lippus put to vote the proposal to recall the municipal foundation's board members and suggested appointing City Secretary Priit Lello, City Chancellor Kairi Vaher, and the city's chief accountant Kaja Vahar as new board members.

The decision did not find support. Three members of the city government voted in favor of the proposal and four against. "The internal audit will continue its work, and I will propose to the new city government recalling the current board members and appoint new ones," Lippus added.

According to the Local Government Organization Act, the city council decides on the establishment, merger, division, restructuring and termination of a municipal foundation or commercial company. The city government appoints the members of the foundation or commercial company's board and exercises other founder's rights.

--

