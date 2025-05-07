X!

Tallinn decides not to sell dental clinic

News
Tallinn City Government.
Tallinn City Government. Source: Anna Urakhchina
News

Tallinn's city government considered the possibility of selling the city-owned foundation Tallinn Dental Clinic, but ultimately decided against the idea. Instead, it was decided that the dental clinic will be merged with the future unified hospital, Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski told ERR.

The city had planned to sell Tallinn Dental Clinic and even commissioned an analysis to determine whether a sale would be reasonable. However, the results of the analysis led the city government to abandon the idea, Ossinovski (SDE) said.

A more sensible option is to merge the dental clinic with the planned unified hospital, which is expected to consolidate at least all city-owned hospitals. If negotiations with the state conclude positively, North Estonia Medical Centre (PERH) could also be included.

"In the future, the volume and organization of dental care provided by the city would then be determined by the new unified institution. So, during this city government's mandate, there are no plans to sell it," Ossinovski said.

Tallinn's internal audit office had on several occasions — such as in 2018 and 2022 — recommended considering either the divestment of the foundation or its merger with a city-owned hospital. The situation became particularly pressing last year when the newly appointed city government replaced both the foundation's supervisory board and management after identifying governance issues.

At the same time, a decision was made to assess whether the city needs to compete with the private sector in the dental care market at the current scale.

"The analysis showed that there are indeed certain dental care services that make sense to provide through a municipal hospital — for example, neighborhood dental care, which West Tallinn Central Hospital's health centers already offer. In addition, there is a public interest in certain dental services, such as after-hours care and emergency dental treatment. These types of functions could reasonably be provided by local government health care institutions," Ossinovski explained.

The mayor did not rule out that, in the future, it may no longer be reasonable to compete with the private sector at the current level of dental care services.

"But the current analysis suggests that selling the dental clinic could pose a risk that important dental services for the city might be disrupted and that it would not be possible to transfer them to, for example, West Tallinn Central Hospital at the same scale. We are now taking the step of consolidating the hospitals, and the unified institution will then decide the extent and scale of routine dental services to be provided," the mayor said.

According to Ossinovski, after the leadership changes, a stable working environment has been restored at the dental clinic.

"I would say that, as of today, the organization is functioning well and there are no significant issues. Even the previous management's highly questionable decision to purchase a mobile dental trailer has been turned into a workable business model by the new leadership," he said.

"There is no acute problem with the institution. It is profitable and continues to serve patients. Therefore, there's no need to make any rushed decisions," Ossinovski added.

Tallinn Dental Clinic, a city-owned foundation established in 2004, employs nearly 200 people.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Photography exhibition showing mothers of Ukrainian soldiers opens in Tallinn

19:50

Court ruling on Lääneranna school downsizing to be made by October

19:20

Estonian artist Kristi Kongi impresses with first New York solo show

18:42

Former education minister's appeal verdict delayed due to Sangaste Castle case

18:40

Video: Tommy Cash rehearses for Eurovision in Basel

18:03

South Estonian farm seeks name for zebra foal

17:50

New exhibition about Lennart Meri's films opening at University of York

17:10

A Reader Asks: Have ticks replaced fleas in Estonia?

16:42

Kalev/Cramo go 2-0 up in basketball semifinal series against Rapla

16:14

Applied art museum show explores relationship between artists and materials

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

15:04

Baltics close airspace to world leaders traveling to Russia for May 9 Updated

06.05

Locked Shields 2025 cyber defense exercise gets underway in Tallinn

06.05

Escaped kangaroo faces tough odds in Estonian wilderness

06.05

Possible fecal contamination found in Tartu area drinking water

05.05

Measles-infected person recently traveled by bus from Latvia to Estonia

06.05

Estonia uses outdated computer systems to pay pensions, benefits

06.05

Swedbank cuts Estonia's economic growth forecast for this year

05.05

Gallery: March for Palestine held in Tallinn's Old Town

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo