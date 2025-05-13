X!

Tallinn to merge hospitals, dental clinic and ambulance service

News
ER at East Tallinn Central Hospital.
ER at East Tallinn Central Hospital. Source: Andres Teiss/ITK
News

Tallinn City Government on Tuesday decided to merge all of the city's hospitals, although they stressed nothing will initially change in the provision of healthcare services.

The move will see the merger of East Tallinn Central Hospital, West Tallinn Central Hospital, Tallinn Ambulance Service, Tallinn Dental Clinic, and Tallinn Children's Hospital.

Mayor of Tallinn Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) said the agreement was made with hospital directors and a meeting will be held with staff next week.

"The merger will follow a group structure: the hospitals will become subsidiaries of the group," he said.

Speaking about the timeline, he said the final city council meeting will be held on June 12, where the city government hopes to receive a positive decision from the council. Over the summer, the necessary documents will be formalized, and the hospitals are expected to be merged by the end of the year.

The North Estonia Medical Center (PERH) is not among the hospitals to be merged, although the city has made a proposal to the state-owned hospital.

Jevgeni Ossinovski. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"We have been waiting a long time for the state's decision. In December, we were promised the government would discuss it, then in January that they would, we cannot wait indefinitely. We have left the door open to the state, and if the government makes a decision, we can also bring PERH into this group structure," said the mayor.

Ossinovski again emphasized the need for a new medical campus. Integrating PERH would require the state to also participate in building Tallinn Hospital.

"PERH's financial situation is difficult, while Tallinn's hospitals are in good shape. This is partly because we have postponed investments in anticipation of building the new hospital complex. If PERH joins the group, we must be sure that our money will not go toward repaying loans taken out for PERH's investments. We've offered the state various financial solutions for how to proceed with the merger," he said.

"This is undoubtedly within the state's means and there is no alternative to a new hospital. It does not make sense to keep patching up old, deteriorated hospital buildings; a new one must be built. The city will move forward with designing the new campus. Fully renovating the old hospitals would cost €600 million, while building the new campus would cost €800 million," said the mayor.

"We see no alternative to the new medical campus, and the state confirms this as well," Ossinovski stressed. "But the city cannot shoulder this investment alone, and it is important that the state come on board."

Sign pointing toward the emergency room (ER) at North Estonia Medical Center (PERH). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

In the first stage of the hospital merger, nothing will change in the hospitals' daily operations. Going forward, the new group will begin substantive consolidation.

"What exactly will be done substantively is certainly not a political decision. That must be agreed upon by the heads of the healthcare institutions. Support services will be consolidated first, such as IT, financial services, and human resources management. That's where savings can be achieved, and later this could also extend to clinical work. We aim for a uniform quality of services, and this is also necessary preparation for establishing Tallinn Hospital," Ossinovski said.

When asked by a journalist whether opposition to Tallinn Hospital might be related to its location in Lasnamäe, the mayor said there are no fundamental problems with the location.

"Lasnamäe is a large district. If one campus is in Mustamäe, then it is logical for the other complex to be on the opposite side of the city. A hospital requires a 20-hectare plot, and there is not much municipal land like that available. This location is also close enough to the city center, behind the Song Festival Grounds, not somewhere deep in Lasnamäe," Ossinovski said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:57

EDF secures deals for private land use during Hedgehog 2025 exercise

14:37

Two new driver behavior monitoring projects launch in Tallinn

14:23

Watch: What do ambassadors think about Estonia?

13:54

Estonian tennis star Anett Kontaveit set for one-off comeback this fall

13:20

Latvia to miss Rail Baltica 2030 deadline

12:43

Baltics unveil new Soviet occupation exhibition at UN in New York

12:13

Tallinn to merge hospitals, dental clinic and ambulance service

12:10

Young bear spotted running around Narva-Jõesuu

11:41

Traffic flowing over Latvia's temporary Salacgriva bridge again

11:17

Ambassador: US will not be able to dismantle China-Russia friendship

be prepared!

Most Read articles

12.05

What will happen during Estonia's public warning system test on May 14?

12.05

Rene Kundla: Estonian must not be turned into a beloved mother tongue by force

12.05

Tallinn's Luther Quarter to undergo €200 million development

12.05

Police arrest 2 youths for defacing Bronze Soldier monument

12.05

New car tunnel to run beneath Hipodroomi development in Tallinn

12.05

In pictures: Estonia's Exercise Hedgehog 2025

12.05

Medical institutions running into language barrier increasingly often

12.05

Pensions arriving on time becoming a lottery in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo