X!

West Tallinn hospital chief Arkadi Popov named head of Tallinn Hospital

News
Arkadi Popov.
Arkadi Popov. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Arkadi Popov, director of West Tallinn Central Hospital (LTK), will take the helm of the city's newly merged Tallinn Hospital on November 1.

The hospital board said Popov impressed members with a clear vision for merging Tallinn's healthcare institutions. Tallinn Hospital board chair and city chancellor Kairi Vaher highlighted his deep understanding of the risks and opportunities involved.

"Arkadi Popov has a thorough vision for how to implement the merger of Tallinn's hospitals," she said.

The board also valued his ability to engage and inspire hospital teams throughout the hospital system, a quality Vaher said will be essential to building a shared culture and making the merger work.

As head of Tallinn Hospital, Popov will oversee the strategic management and development of the new organization bringing together several of the city's healthcare institutions. His first tasks will be integrating hospital support services, followed by consolidating the legal entities.

He will also focus on building a workplace culture that supports both staff and patient well-being, and on working with the city, state and healthcare partners to improve the quality and accessibility of care.

Announced on September 4, the search drew 34 applicants, with four finalists presenting their visions before the board selected Popov.

Extensive experience

Popov has led West Tallinn Central Hospital (LTK) since 2020, and previously served as head of emergency services at North Estonia Medical Center (PERH).

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he served as the Health Board's crisis medical director, organizing large-scale drills and helping develop crisis plans.

As Tallinn Hospital director, he will earn a monthly salary of €9,500.

Popov will continue leading West Tallinn Central Hospital until the end of the year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Aili Vahtla

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Three minors suspected of Raasiku murder remanded in custody for 2 months

19:45

Narva coalition talks continue as Stalnuhhin's List aim to land mayoral role

19:37

New Pärnu coalition deal names Voltenberg mayor, EKRE to take over in 2026

19:13

Estonia lose out to Latvia in Baltic Cup semi-final

18:50

West Tallinn hospital chief Arkadi Popov named head of Tallinn Hospital

18:02

Pope Leo XIV welcomes Estonian pilgrims in Rome

17:19

Ministry of Defense official: Russia aiming to break Ukrainian society's resolve

16:38

Video: Classical guitarist Harald Trass performs Eurovision hit "Espresso Machiatto"

15:51

Swimmer Tribuntsov narrowly misses out on Estonian record in Toronto

15:13

Three parties say will not answer Isamaa Tallinn coalition talks questionnaire Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.10

Estonia wants its tiny but mighty language on Duolingo

11:51

Russia may have used Estonia wreck for training, says German media

23.10

Three minors detained as suspects in brutal Raasiku murder Updated

23.10

Estonia to procure South Korean Chunmoo rocket launchers

21.10

Some Estonian names centuries older than expected

23.10

'Small' Saatse Boot detour around Russian territory complete

23.10

Allied forces adapting to Estonian terrain in Bold Panzer training exercises

23.10

Estonian cinemas still struggling to attract audiences

22.10

Invasive Sika deer stag spotted in Pärnu County

23.10

Estonian children's history textbook crowned Europe's best

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo