West Tallinn hospital chief Arkadi Popov named head of Tallinn Hospital

Arkadi Popov, director of West Tallinn Central Hospital (LTK), will take the helm of the city's newly merged Tallinn Hospital on November 1.

The hospital board said Popov impressed members with a clear vision for merging Tallinn's healthcare institutions. Tallinn Hospital board chair and city chancellor Kairi Vaher highlighted his deep understanding of the risks and opportunities involved.

"Arkadi Popov has a thorough vision for how to implement the merger of Tallinn's hospitals," she said.

The board also valued his ability to engage and inspire hospital teams throughout the hospital system, a quality Vaher said will be essential to building a shared culture and making the merger work.

As head of Tallinn Hospital, Popov will oversee the strategic management and development of the new organization bringing together several of the city's healthcare institutions. His first tasks will be integrating hospital support services, followed by consolidating the legal entities.

He will also focus on building a workplace culture that supports both staff and patient well-being, and on working with the city, state and healthcare partners to improve the quality and accessibility of care.

Announced on September 4, the search drew 34 applicants, with four finalists presenting their visions before the board selected Popov.

Extensive experience

Popov has led West Tallinn Central Hospital (LTK) since 2020, and previously served as head of emergency services at North Estonia Medical Center (PERH).

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he served as the Health Board's crisis medical director, organizing large-scale drills and helping develop crisis plans.

As Tallinn Hospital director, he will earn a monthly salary of €9,500.

Popov will continue leading West Tallinn Central Hospital until the end of the year.

