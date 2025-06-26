Estonians postpone expensive dental procedures as cost of living spirals

Long waiting lists for orthodontic treatment have been a source of complaints for years, but now those queues are disappearing in Tallinn. Dentists are also seeing a decline in workload, as people tend to postpone aesthetic treatments during economically challenging times.

By law, patients must be able to see an orthodontist within nine months, but in recent years, waiting lists have been significantly longer — sometimes stretching to several years in certain areas. This issue was especially pronounced in Tallinn. However, the situation has begun to improve. For example, Meliva, one of the larger clinics offering orthodontic care, now has appointments available as early as July through its website.

"Waiting lists in Tallinn have shortened. On the one hand, this is because new doctors have joined our team, and on the other, the high demand we previously saw has subsided. Purchasing power definitely plays a role. After years of high inflation, people simply have less disposable income," said Marja-Liisa Alop, CEO of Meliva.

According to Alop, there has been a noticeable trend since last summer of patients postponing more expensive dental procedures.

"We're seeing this across Estonia — people are holding off, asking about the cost and thinking they might take it on next year instead," Alop explained.

According to the Estonian Orthodontic Society, the number of first-time patients is in decline, as people are more cautious about committing to costly treatment during tough economic times. This year, four new orthodontists are graduating from university.

"Of course, it helps that our young residents are finishing their training and starting to see patients independently. There are also a few colleagues who studied or lived abroad and have now passed the board exams to register as orthodontists. We even have examples from Brazil and Ukraine," said Katri Herman, president of the orthodontists' society.

For children, e-consultations have helped reduce wait times. Based on Herman's experience, in only two out of ten cases was it necessary to refer the child directly to an orthodontist. In the remaining cases, it was sufficient to give the general dentist guidance. While the Health Insurance Fund covered e-consultations for 70 children last year, that number has already risen to 200 this year. In Herman's view, patients don't always need to see an orthodontist in person.

"I support e-consultation, and it definitely ensures that the patient who truly needs help at that moment ends up in the right place at the right time," Herman said.

"From the Health Insurance Fund's perspective, we now see e-consultation as the method that should ideally become the only route to access orthodontic care, because it guarantees timely referral to the correct specialist. Today, we see many patients going to orthodontists too early or without a real need for a consultation," said Tiia Zeigo, head of dental care services at the Health Insurance Fund.

The Health Insurance Fund can only require the use of e-consultation from clinics that have signed a contract with the fund.

--

