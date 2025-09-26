Tallinn to launch on-call family doctor service from October

A city-funded on-call family doctor will begin work in Tallinn in October, aiming to offer a weekend alternative to emergency departments.

Deputy Mayor Karl Sander Kase said the goal of the on-call doctor service is to ensure access to primary care and help shape people's healthcare habits.

"The aim is to offer an alternative to emergency departments on weekends. Most people who visit emergency rooms at Tallinn hospitals fall into the green and blue triage categories. This means their condition does not require urgent emergency care and they can be helped through primary healthcare services instead. The on-call family doctor service is a way to relieve the burden on emergency departments, freeing up resources for critical patients in need of faster care. At the same time, the service encourages people to contact their family health center first, rather than going straight to the hospital emergency department," Kase explained.

People should still first contact their own family doctor whenever possible.

The service will be provided by Ennetuskliinik OÜ.

Appointments will be available on weekends and national holidays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., by prior registration. Patients can book an appointment through the national e-booking system (digiregistratuur) or by calling the center's reception. New appointment slots open at 6 p.m. the evening before.

The service will be offered at the Confido Medical Center on Veerenni tänav and is free of charge for all patients, regardless of residence or health insurance status.

According to the current agreement, the service will run through the end of 2026. The total project cost came to just under €275,000. The city conducted a public procurement process, which drew one bid.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!