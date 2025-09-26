X!

Tallinn to launch on-call family doctor service from October

News
Doctor's office. Photo is illustrative.
Doctor's office. Photo is illustrative. Source: Karin Koppel
News

A city-funded on-call family doctor will begin work in Tallinn in October, aiming to offer a weekend alternative to emergency departments.

Deputy Mayor Karl Sander Kase said the goal of the on-call doctor service is to ensure access to primary care and help shape people's healthcare habits.

"The aim is to offer an alternative to emergency departments on weekends. Most people who visit emergency rooms at Tallinn hospitals fall into the green and blue triage categories. This means their condition does not require urgent emergency care and they can be helped through primary healthcare services instead. The on-call family doctor service is a way to relieve the burden on emergency departments, freeing up resources for critical patients in need of faster care. At the same time, the service encourages people to contact their family health center first, rather than going straight to the hospital emergency department," Kase explained.

People should still first contact their own family doctor whenever possible.

The service will be provided by Ennetuskliinik OÜ.

Appointments will be available on weekends and national holidays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., by prior registration. Patients can book an appointment through the national e-booking system (digiregistratuur) or by calling the center's reception. New appointment slots open at 6 p.m. the evening before.

The service will be offered at the Confido Medical Center on Veerenni tänav and is free of charge for all patients, regardless of residence or health insurance status.

According to the current agreement, the service will run through the end of 2026. The total project cost came to just under €275,000. The city conducted a public procurement process, which drew one bid.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

play the game

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:06

40 World War II German soldier skeletons uncovered in ongoing Narva-Jõesuu dig

12:33

Indrek Saul: Cost of Estonian institute's change of methodology a cool billion

11:59

Saaremaa shipyard building biofuel-electric vessel for Estonian state fleet

11:27

Skeleton Technologies fails to launch plant in time, laying off staff in Estonia

10:50

Tallinn to launch on-call family doctor service from October

10:08

Experts: Culture funding situation critical

09:37

Estonian drug dog Steffi's love of treats and play brings home medals

09:05

Opposition leader: State budget bill reads more like a 'picture book'

09:01

Filmmaker explores 'singing sands' phenomenon on Estonia's beaches

08:33

Book of unadorned Estonian fairy tales translated into English

be prepared!

Most Read articles

24.09

Gas stations lower prices again after hikes earlier in the week

23.09

Yolo Group to lay off 280 staff in Estonia

25.09

Estonian museum director sentenced to 10 years in prison in absentia by Russian court Updated

25.09

Mahatma Gandhi statue finally installed in Tallinn

25.09

Government to modernize Language Act to meet labor market needs

24.09

Estonia approves budget with 4.5 percent of GDP deficit for 2026

25.09

Estonia sanctions 2 foreign politicians for undermining state sovereignty

25.09

10-year-old Estonian needs €2.5 million gene therapy for rare disease

25.09

Narva resident handed 5-year jail term for collaborating with Russia's FSB

25.09

Young Estonians having kids for love, not practical reasons

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo