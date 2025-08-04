X!

Major islands' emergency rooms see surge of activity in summer months

News
Kuressaare Hospital.
Kuressaare Hospital. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

During the summer months, the number of people seeking care at the emergency departments of Hiiumaa and Kuressaare hospitals rises significantly due to an influx of vacationers, tourists and attendees of large events.

When "Aktuaalne kaamera" visited Hiiumaa Hospital, there wasn't a single person in the waiting line at the time. However, the hospital's chief medical officer emphasized that no two days are the same and this snapshot does not reflect the typical summer situation in Hiiumaa Hospital's emergency department.

"Today happens to be a quieter day, but for example, when it's pouring rain, no one comes in. The nicer the weather, the more things tend to happen to people, because they're outside more and doing more," said Juuli-Ann Tähiste, chief medical officer at Hiiumaa Hospital.

She added that this summer has been calmer compared to last year.

"Let's say we get 10 to 15 people in a 24-hour period, and around Midsummer it can go up to 30. But overall, we haven't seen overwhelming demand, even though the population on Hiiumaa probably doubles in summer," Tähiste said.

"There are probably the most trauma cases — where else would you go but to the emergency room? And maybe a young child with a fever; the family isn't going to drive to the mainland right away to see their family doctor, so they come here for an initial checkup," she added.

Mihkel Laidna, head of the emergency department at Kuressaare Hospital, said the number of patients doubles during the summer.

"This seasonal increase happens every year and the numbers roughly double. If you think about 20 people showing up over a four- to five-hour stretch, unfortunately, that means wait times can stretch to two to four hours," said Laidna.

In the summer months, Kuressaare Hospital greatly benefits from the help of medical students who complete their internships there.

"It's been a very valuable experience," said Diana Halla, a junior doctor and University of Tartu medical student. "For those vacationing or visiting as tourists, the emergency department is usually their first point of contact. On the mainland, they'd probably go to a family doctor for the same issue, but in Saaremaa, they come here first."

If the health concerns or injuries exceed what the island hospitals can handle, patients are airlifted to Tallinn for treatment. However, neither hospital reports a noticeable increase in helicopter transports during the summer.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Valner Väino

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:52

Eneli Jefimova sixth in world championships 50-meter breaststroke

14:45

Slump in new car sales worsens in July

13:33

Indrek Ibrus: AI needs glasses, Estonian glasses

12:49

Teachers' Estonian proficiency extension deadline up

12:18

Major islands' emergency rooms see surge of activity in summer months

11:27

Gallery: Õllesummer hosts US legends The Jacksons

10:49

Ott Tänak 10th in Rally Finland, drops to fourth place in WRC table

10:13

Border guard calls for more official swimming spots on Narva River

10:13

Head of supermarket chain: Many Estonians struggling to afford food

09:37

Retailers say excess store space not major driver for food price inflation

be prepared!

Most Read articles

02.08

Estonia's border guard install gates on Narva bridge to boost security

03.08

NATO mulls stationing German-Dutch corps in Estonia

03.08

From New York to Noblessner: Why an American couple moved to Tallinn to open a bar

10:13

Head of supermarket chain: Many Estonians struggling to afford food

01.08

Secure payment firm Wise fined €3.7 million over AML regulations violations

03.08

Experts: Trump's nuclear submarines move a rhetorical step

09:37

Retailers say excess store space not major driver for food price inflation

03.08

Estonia donates 22 more vehicles to Ukraine's police and border guard

03.08

Estonian team crowned European champions of offshore sailing

31.07

Gallery: Central Tallinn tramway falling apart

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo