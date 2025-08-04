Major islands' emergency rooms see surge of activity in summer months

During the summer months, the number of people seeking care at the emergency departments of Hiiumaa and Kuressaare hospitals rises significantly due to an influx of vacationers, tourists and attendees of large events.

When "Aktuaalne kaamera" visited Hiiumaa Hospital, there wasn't a single person in the waiting line at the time. However, the hospital's chief medical officer emphasized that no two days are the same and this snapshot does not reflect the typical summer situation in Hiiumaa Hospital's emergency department.

"Today happens to be a quieter day, but for example, when it's pouring rain, no one comes in. The nicer the weather, the more things tend to happen to people, because they're outside more and doing more," said Juuli-Ann Tähiste, chief medical officer at Hiiumaa Hospital.

She added that this summer has been calmer compared to last year.

"Let's say we get 10 to 15 people in a 24-hour period, and around Midsummer it can go up to 30. But overall, we haven't seen overwhelming demand, even though the population on Hiiumaa probably doubles in summer," Tähiste said.

"There are probably the most trauma cases — where else would you go but to the emergency room? And maybe a young child with a fever; the family isn't going to drive to the mainland right away to see their family doctor, so they come here for an initial checkup," she added.

Mihkel Laidna, head of the emergency department at Kuressaare Hospital, said the number of patients doubles during the summer.

"This seasonal increase happens every year and the numbers roughly double. If you think about 20 people showing up over a four- to five-hour stretch, unfortunately, that means wait times can stretch to two to four hours," said Laidna.

In the summer months, Kuressaare Hospital greatly benefits from the help of medical students who complete their internships there.

"It's been a very valuable experience," said Diana Halla, a junior doctor and University of Tartu medical student. "For those vacationing or visiting as tourists, the emergency department is usually their first point of contact. On the mainland, they'd probably go to a family doctor for the same issue, but in Saaremaa, they come here first."

If the health concerns or injuries exceed what the island hospitals can handle, patients are airlifted to Tallinn for treatment. However, neither hospital reports a noticeable increase in helicopter transports during the summer.

--

