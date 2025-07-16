X!

Dead calm causes cancellation of Muhu Väin regatta stage

News
Yachts competing in the Muhu Väin regatta.
Yachts competing in the Muhu Väin regatta. Source: ERR
News

A stage in an ongoing yachting regatta in the waters around Estonia's western islands had to be abandoned due to unsuitably calm conditions on Tuesday. A previous stage on Monday had dragged on into the small hours, for the same reason.

The first yachts competing in the Muhu Väin regatta started out nicely on Tuesday's Kõiguste leg, but from midday the wind began to die down until an eventual dead calm set in, forcing organizers to cancel the stage at around 4 p.m.

Tuesday's Muhu Väin stage had to be abandoned as there was no wind. Source: ERR

The previous day's 48-mile Haapsalu–Kõiguste leg had experienced the same issues, with the larger boats' crews suffering in particular. The stage took over 10 hours to complete, with the last Folkboats slinking in at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
Nonetheless, that stage had a winner: Kalev Yacht Club's yacht Berta skippered by Hando Sutter in the ORC I group, with the Adele captained by Alexander Karboinov, also of the Kalev Yacht Club, winning the ORC II class.

Weather forecasts for Wednesday showed northeasterly breezes, meaning prospects are better for the Kõiguste to Kuressaare stage, taking place today.

--

Editor: Siim Boikov, Andrew Whyte

