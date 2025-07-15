X!

Estonian international Mattias Käit signs for Swiss side FC Thun

Estonian midfielder Mattias Käit with FC Thun's sporting director Dominik Albrecht.
Estonian midfielder Mattias Käit with FC Thun's sporting director Dominik Albrecht.
Estonian national team midfielder Mattias Käit has joined Swiss Super League side FC Thun.

Käit, 27, who spent the last three seasons with Romanian top-flight side FC Rapid Bucharest, has signed a two-year contract with Thun with the possibility of extending it for another year, reports Estonian football portal Soccernet.ee.

Käit played 99 games for the Romanian side, scoring 6 goals. The midfielder has also scored 10 goals in 56 appearances for the Estonian national team.

"I am really excited about him joining. His experience should add stability to our squad, and he will also add strength to our midfield with his stature," said FC Thun's sporting director Dominik Albrecht.

FC Thun won promotion back to the Swiss top flight last season after being relegated in 2020.

Käit will wear the number 14 shirt for his new side, who kick-off the 2025/26 league campaign on July 27 with an away game against Lugano.

Editor: Michael Cole, Maarja Värv

