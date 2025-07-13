X!

Spanish media: Estonian number one Karl Jakob Hein linked with Sevilla move

Karl Jakob Hein.
Karl Jakob Hein. Source: Sergei Stepanov / ERR
According to reports in the Spanish media, La Liga side Sevilla are considering a bid for Estonian number one Karl Jakob Hein, to strengthen their goalkeeping options. Hein, who spent last season on loan in La Liga with Real Valladolid, is still on the books of English Premier League side Arsenal.

Last season, Hein, who has proved a consistent performer for the Estonian national team, was on loan at Real Valladolid in the Spanish top flight. Despite Valladolid finishing bottom of the table and suffering relegation, Hein won plenty of admirers in Spain.

Among them, are 7-time UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla, who are looking to bolster their goalkeeping department ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Sevilla's current first-choice goalkeeper is Norwegian international Örjan Nyland, who recently kept a clean sheet Estonia in a World Cup 2026 qualifier in Tallinn. The Spanish side are looking for a reliable backup goalkeeper, with Hein considered a good option to increase the competition in the squad.

Last season Sevilla finished 17th in La Liga, narrowly avoiding relegation to the second tier.

Hein's contract with Arsenal runs until the summer of 2026 and the Estonian is currently in Spain with the Premier League runners-up for a training camp.

