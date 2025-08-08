X!

Scottish giants Rangers FC reportedly interested in Estonian 'keeper Karl Hein

News
Karl Jakob Hein.
Karl Jakob Hein. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com
News

Among the transfer rumors ahead of the start of the major European football leagues' seasons is one concerning Estonian national goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein, who has now been linked with a move to Rangers F.C. of the Scottish Premier League.

Speculation a month ago had it that Hein would be staying in Spain, having been on loan from Arsenal to La Liga side Real Valladolid for much of the last season.

German football transfers writer Dominik Schneider tweeted the Glasgow giants' potential interest in Hein. Again, the Estonian would not be first-string 'keeper if he were to go to Ibrox: England's Jack Butland holds that position.

In any case, Hein is back south of the border with Arsenal, though the North London side recently signed Spanish 'keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as a backup, soccernet.ee reported.

This has effectively pushed Hein down to third choice and, while he recently suffered a finger injury, this has reportedly passed: The Estonian was spotted on a social media post, in a video showing him training with winger Noni Madueke. Nonetheless, Hein missed Arsenal's pre-season tour of Singapore and Hong Kong.

Spanish sporting media reported last month that seven-time Europa League winner Sevilla was interested in the 23-year-old Hein, but since then there have been no reported developments on that front, and as the team reportedly plans to take on loan Odysseas Vlachodimos (Greece), formerly of Benfica, from English side Newcastle United, the Hein trail seems to have gone cold.

The transfer window in both Scottish and English premier leagues closes on September 1. Players can generally be loaned outside of the transfer window too.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

