Brazilian striker Guilherme Smith leaves Nõmme Kalju to go to top Belgian club

Meistriliiga team Nõmme Kalju has released Brazilian forward Guilherme Smith to Belgian team Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, for an undisclosed fee.

Guilherme signed a four-year contract with the Brussels-based Union, who are reigning Belgian Pro League champions and currently top the table too. The contract contains an option to extend by a year.

Smith will be joining another ex-Kalju player, Canadian striker Promise David, who moved to Union last year. David was the fourth-highest scorer in the Belgian top league's 2024–2025 season, netting 17 goals.

Kalju signed Guilherme, 22, on a free transfer last summer. He played in 44 Kalju matches across all competitions, scoring 16 goals and providing 14 assists during that time.

The new Belgian season is already underway and Union has got it off to a good start with two wins and one draw, including a 3–2 win over Estonian national team defender Maksim Paskotši's club Gent.

