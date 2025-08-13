X!

Brazilian striker Guilherme Smith leaves Nõmme Kalju to go to top Belgian club

News
Guilherme Smit.
Guilherme Smit. Source: Facebook/Kalju FC
News

Meistriliiga team Nõmme Kalju has released Brazilian forward Guilherme Smith to Belgian team Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, for an undisclosed fee.

Guilherme signed a four-year contract with the Brussels-based Union, who are reigning Belgian Pro League champions and currently top the table too. The contract contains an option to extend by a year.

Smith will be joining another ex-Kalju player, Canadian striker Promise David, who moved to Union last year. David was the fourth-highest scorer in the Belgian top league's 2024–2025 season, netting 17 goals.

Kalju signed Guilherme, 22, on a free transfer last summer. He played in 44 Kalju matches across all competitions, scoring 16 goals and providing 14 assists during that time.

The new Belgian season is already underway and Union has got it off to a good start with two wins and one draw, including a 3–2 win over Estonian national team defender Maksim Paskotši's club Gent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Henrik Laever, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:57

Estonian ministries: Working from home a routine part of the job

13:57

Estonia's new icebreaker to carry undersea cable repair equipment

13:09

Estonian businesses skeptical of EU plan to quickly switch to zero-emissions vehicles

12:23

Brazilian striker Guilherme Smith leaves Nõmme Kalju to go to top Belgian club

11:51

Estonia expels Russian diplomat for subversive activities

11:39

Estonia detains Polish man for crossing border on inflatable mattress to allegedly join Russia's war

11:25

Raccoon dog cub takes up temporary residence in family greenhouse

10:50

African swine fever confirmed at Tartu County farm with nearly 2,000 pigs

10:28

US court hands Estonian citizens 16-month sentence in US$577 million crypto fraud

10:17

Gallery: Kristen Michal hosts former prime ministers at annual lunch Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

12.08

Estonia installs gates and roadblocks at 3 Russian border crossings

12.08

Perseids meteor shower peak viewing nights arrive

12.08

Researcher: Estonia's bear population hits all time record

12.08

800 tonnes of sand used for public beach volleyball courts in Tallinn's Freedom Square

11.08

Estonians' donations to Ukraine have dried up in recent years

11.08

Woman dies after being hit by bus in central Tallinn

12.08

Kaja Kallas: Putin going to Alaska for photo op with Trump, sanctions postponement

12.08

Lower food VAT petition author to run for Tallinn City Council on Center Party ticket Updated

11.08

Construction companies: Estonia's real estate market expected to stabilize

12.08

Architecture expert: Estonia's newest school buildings are great — for extroverts

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo