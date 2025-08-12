X!

800 tonnes of sand used for public beach volleyball courts in Tallinn's Freedom Square

Temporary beach volleyball and basketball courts have been set up in Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) in central Tallinn and, save for when in use for official competitions, these will be available to the public through to the end of next week.

The courts were installed for last week's international children's games, and are now open to all through to Friday, August 22.

August is officially ball game month in the capital, and the new facility will also be used to host the Estonian beach volleyball championships, which will be held on Freedom Square.

On Monday, some of the young top players could be seen practicing on court. "It's very good to train here – the sand and the court, everything is very comfortable," said one volleyball player, Keira Liina Lukas.

The facilities will be open around the clock, while playing equipment can also be borrowed on-site, on a trust basis.

Robert Peets, European Sports Capital 2025 project manager, said: "We have two ball boxes servicing the sports facilities, which were installed on Friday, containing free game equipment on the principle 'take, play and return'. Some balls have already gone for a walkabout, but I hope they are being used purposefully somewhere else. We'll keep an eye on them and refill them with balls if needed."

For the volleyball courts, aound 800 tonnes of sand was needed, but this will not go to waste afterwards, as it will be used in construction once the facility is taken down. "The sand is soft right now, if it rains, I'm afraid it might get a little harder, but at the moment in dry conditions it's very good," volleyball coach Laos Lukas said.

The other half of the square is dedicated to 3x3 basketball. "I'm very happy that we have such a place," said one player, Uljana. "I like it very much! This is the first time playing here, but I like it a lot," another, Igor, added.

Those not up to beach volleyball or basketball can also take advantage of exercise machines put in place on the square, on the side towards the Jaani kirik.

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Andrew Whyte

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

