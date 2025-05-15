X!

Gallery: Tallinn mayor and prime minister celebrate Tallinn Day

Mayor of Tallinn Jevgeni Ossinovski and Prime Minister Kristen Michal met to start Tallinn Day in the Old Town on May 15, 2025.
Mayor of Tallinn Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) and Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) kicked off the start of Tallinn Day on Thursday, which marks 777 years since the city was granted Lübeck Rights.

The recognition given by King of Denmark Erik IV Adraraha in 1248 bound Tallinn into a common legal space with medieval German merchant towns. 

The official celebration began on Thursday morning with the opening of the gate at the entrance to Lühike jalg footpath in the Old Town, where Ossinovski welcomed Michal. The steps connect Toompea – which includes the Riigikogu and seat of Estonian power – to the lower part of the city.

The mayor and prime minister made short speeches at the ceremony, Northern Prefect Ats Kübarsepp gave an overview of what happened during the night, and the "city watchman" Toomas Abiline provided historical background.

Tallinn Day aims to appreciate the city's history and what it means to be a resident of Tallinn.

To mark the occasion, a full week of events is taking place from May 12-18. This includes live concerts from Estonian folk-metal band Metsatöll and British trip-hop and R'n'B legends Morcheeba in Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak).

Read more about the history of Tallinn here.

Editor: Helen Wright

