Tallinn Day celebrations include 2 major concerts and events across city

Viru tänav and the iconic Viru Gate in Tallinn, Estonia. May 2024.
Viru tänav and the iconic Viru Gate in Tallinn, Estonia. May 2024. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
This year marks the 777th anniversary since the City of Tallinn as granted Lübeck rights. To mark the occasion, a full week of events is, taking place in the Estonian capital from May 12-18, including live concerts from Estonian folk-metal band Metsatöll and British trip-hop and R'n'B legends Morcheeba in Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak).

The main events during the week-long Tallinn Day celebrations take place on Thursday, May 15 and Friday, May 16 as follows:

Thursday, May 15

12 p.m. Mayor of Tallinn Jevgeni Ossinovski  (SDE) will officially open Tallinn Day in front of the Town Hall. The public will then be invited to explore the historic building during an open house.

12.30 p.m. Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja (SDE)  will open a mobile orienteering route (MOBO) on Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak), encouraging residents to explore the city through movement.

8 p.m. Estonian folk-metal band Metsatöll will perform with the Tallinn Police Orchestra under the direction of conductor Riivo Jõgi. The show, which takes place on Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) will include from their newly released joint album "TÖRI."

Friday, May 16

5.15 p.m. Tallinn folk dance groups will perform in six different styles.

8 p.m. Estonian pop artist Ines and globally renowned electronic music legends Morcheeba will perform live on Freedom Square (Vabause väljak).

The full program of events for Tallinn Day 2025 can be found here.

Editor: Michael Cole

