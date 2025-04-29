X!

British stars Morcheeba announce free Tallinn Day concert

Morcheeba
Morcheeba "Blackest Blue." Source: Morcheeba
On May 16, the City of Tallinn will mark the 777th anniversary of being granted Lübeck rights with a day – and night – full of cultural events. Headlining this year's Tallinn Day program are British trip-hop and R'n'B band Morcheeba, who are set to perform a free live show on Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak).

Morcheeba have been one of the driving forces in British electronic music for over 30 years, blending trip-hop, soul and blues to create a unique sound that has captivated generations.

Since forming in 1995, the band have gone on to sell over 10 million albums and also toured worldwide. The current lineup of vocalist Skye Edwards and multi-instrumentalist Ross Godfrey will be performing live at Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabduse väljak) from 8 p.m. on Friday, May 16.

Tallinn was given Lübeck Rights on May 15, 1248, by King of Denmark Erik IV Adraraha. The legislation bound Tallinn to common legal space with medieval German merchant towns.

The 2025 celebrations will take place from Monday, May 12 to Friday. May 16 at various spots around the Estonian capital.

More information about this year's celebrations including the full program of events (in Estonian) is available here.

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Michael Cole

